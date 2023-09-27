Proposed Trade Gives Browns QB Deshaun Watson New No. 1 Receiver

Davante Adams appears unhappy with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns have been named as one of the teams who could take a run at the All-Pro pass-catcher with a blockbuster trade.

The Raiders are 1-2 and have quarterback issues. The franchise parted ways with Derek Carr — who was a good friend and college teammate of Adams — this offseason, replacing him with Jimmy Garoppolo.

Now, Garoppolo is in concussion protocol and 37-year-old veteran Brian Hoyer would be in line to start.

“I don’t want to act like it’s all crazy. It’s Week 3, but I don’t got time to wait around,” Adams told reporters following a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. “It’s not a personal thing. I mean, it is a personal thing but it ain’t just about me. It’s not my mentality to take all season to try and figure it out. To use these early games like this to establish an identity and we’re not doing things the right way to establish a winning culture early in the season. We gotta do something to turn that around.”

There are some cap considerations the Raiders will weigh when it comes to trading Adams, but things could go south if it becomes apparent they can’t compete for a playoff spot.

Browns Named Landing Spot for Davante Adams Via Trade

NFL insider Matt Lombardo of FanBuzz labeled the Browns as one of six teams who could make a move for Adams if he ends up being shopped by Las Vegas.

“The Browns have gone all-in on quarterback Deshaun Watson, with inconsistent returns thus far, and must find a way to replace the production lost by running back Nick Chubb suffering a season-ending knee injury,” Lombardo wrote on September 26. “Enter Adams, and a commitment to the vertical passing game.”

The Browns entered the season with the passing game in focus, transitioning from their run-heavy, multiple tight end sets of the past. Chubb’s season-ending injury has expedited that process and Watson responded with one of his best games as a member of the Browns in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.

Watson completed a whopping 82% of his passes — which was the second-best mark of his career — for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

Browns Need Weapons to Keep Pace With AFC Contenders

Thanks to a stellar defense and Watson’s reemergence, the Browns have established themselves as a real contender in the AFC. But if they want to take the next step, they need more weapons for Watson to work with.

Amari Cooper (17 catches for 243) has been solid and the addition of Elijah Moore (15 catches, 128 yards) has been a nice new wrinkle. However, Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell have combined for just eight receptions and no other receiver has recorded a catch.

Adams would give the Browns an elite No. 1 option and depth would no longer be a problem. And — as noted by Lombardo — the elite teams around the league have some dangerous duos.

“Miami, with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Philadelphia with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and Seattle, with Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf have all shown the value in surrounding a quarterback with productive and prolific receiver duos,” Lombardo wrote. “If the Browns want to elevate Watson and build an offense capable of keeping pace with the Dolphins, Chiefs, and Bills in the AFC, adding Adams would make a lot of sense.”

The Browns sit at 2-1 and host the Baltimore Ravens this week.