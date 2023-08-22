‘All-In’ Trade Pitch Nets Browns $140 Million All-Pro WR

The Cleveland Browns continue their trend of clearing cap space, opening up a wide range of possibilities with the most money to spend in the entire NFL.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com cited a source on Monday who said the Browns aren’t looking to make any splashy moves with their now approximately $37 million in cap room and will use the dough to take care of extensions for players already on the roster. However, the Browns can make waves if they wish, and one way to do that would be to pursue an elite-level playmaker for the offense.

Cleveland is already heavy on wide receivers and appears to have found something potentially special in Austin Watkins Jr., who may not have ever landed on the roster had Marquise Goodwin not been laid up by blood clots. But regardless of how talented Watkins proves to be, there is no one on the Browns’ depth chart in the same stratosphere as All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, currently of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Davante Adams May Ask Raiders for Trade Considering Circumstances in Las Vegas

Jared Mueller of SB Nation’s Dawgs By Nature on Tuesday authored an “all-in” trade pitch that would see the Browns deal for Adams, partnering him with Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore on the front lines of the franchise’s passing attack.

At one point, [Raiders head coach] Josh McDaniels was seen as the savior Cleveland needed. Now, he looks to be trying to salvage his second head coaching position with Jimmy Garoppolo taking over for Derek Carr. Adams pushed for a trade to the Las Vegas Raiders to team with Carr and could be looking for his way out if the season doesn’t start well. While Adams reuniting with Aaron Rodgers will be discussed, joining the Browns would give the team a much better version of DeAndre Hopkins [who] fans wanted this offseason. Adams is a precise, talented route runner [who] would create perfection in Cleveland’s passing attack.

The Raiders play in a brutal division in the AFC West, which sent two teams to the playoffs last year — the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs, the latter of which won the Super Bowl.

Garoppolo has been injury-prone over the last several years and the Raiders finished with a 6-11 record last season to boot. Beyond that, Carr was Adams’ college teammate at Fresno State, one of his best friends and a significant factor in the receiver’s choice to push for a trade to Las Vegas in the first place. All that is to say it is entirely possible that Adams will ask out of town.