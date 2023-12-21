Browns Breakout Player Makes Star Turn, Now Key to Playoff Run

The Cleveland Browns spent much of the offseason and several days leading up to the NFL trade deadline looking for a pass-catcher to complement wide receiver Amari Cooper, but it turns out they had that player all along.

They just didn’t have a quarterback who knew how to utilize him.

Tight end David Njoku is in the conversation with second-year running back Jerome Ford and veteran QB Joe Flacco as the biggest breakout stars on the Browns offense this season. Bleacher Report’s NFL Staff on Sunday, December 17, dubbed the tight end an “elite threat” as Cleveland prepares for a playoff run that could have legitimate legs.

The Joe Flacco honeymoon period nearly ended against the [Chicago] Bears after the longtime veteran threw three interceptions. The former Super Bowl winner didn’t cave, though. He simply goes back to his playmakers, starting with tight end David Njoku. Head coach/offensive play-caller Kevin Stefanski has incorporated Njoku into the offensive more over the second half of the season because of how he can create after the catch. Also, the tight end has quickly earned Flacco’s trust. As good [of] a wide receiver as Amari Cooper is, Njoku is the primary receiving threat in Cleveland’s offense. The tight end has always been packed with potential. He’s now playing like one of the very best at his position.