Browns TE David Njoku Shares Photos of Grisly Facial Burns

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku unmasked himself on social media Wednesday after suffering extensive burns to his face ahead of the team’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Njoku played against Baltimore on October 1, despite suffering the burns just two days prior, showing up to the stadium in a flesh-colored mask that covered his entire head and had only eye openings. Nearly two weeks after suffering the injury during a household accident that involved lighting a fire pit, the tight end was ready to share his healing countenance with the world.

The following images, which Njoku posted to his Instagram account, may be disturbing to some viewers.

Njoku captioned the series of six photos with one word, “Legacy.”

He captioned the third photo with the following: “Be sorry for a weak man, don’t be sorry for me.”

David Njoku Having Decent Season Despite Failing to Find End Zone Through 4 Games

Njoku displayed an incredible devotion to his team and a nearly unthinkable toughness by playing in an NFL game just two days after what must have been an incredibly painful injury based on the photos he released Wednesday.

But while Njoku’s effort to help the Browns was inspiring, his on-field performance this season has fallen short of the four-year, $55 million contract he signed in 2022.

Njoku produced his best game of the year against the Ravens, hauling in 6 catches on 7 targets for 46 yards and gaining 3 first downs, per Pro Football Reference. Considering the circumstances, that output was more than impressive.

The tight end has made 16 catches for 138 yards and scored zero touchdowns through four games in 2023. Those numbers put Njoku on pace for a career-high 68 receptions and 587 receiving yards, which would be the third-highest total of his seven-year NFL career.

It is the lack of touchdowns through the first quarter of the season that is most concerning, as Njoku has scored 4 TDs in four of his previous six professional campaigns. However, not all of that is the tight end’s fault.

Browns Face QB Concerns Heading into Week-6 Matchup with 49ers

Njoku can only work with what his quarterbacks are giving him, and right now the most prolific offerings coming out of the Browns’ QB room are uncertainty and inconsistency.

Starter Deshaun Watson was a late scratch against Baltimore with a shoulder injury. That injury has persisted and kept the quarterback off of the practice field Monday. Cleveland’s official injury report also listed Watson as DNP (did not participate) for Wednesday’s practice.

“I’m going to just stay with day to day,” head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday when asked about Watson’s health status. “I don’t want to get too far into the week. I would tell you he’s working very, very hard. He’s doing everything that he’s asked to do and getting better.”

Fifth-round rookie and preseason sensation Dorian Thompson-Robinson got the starting nod against the Ravens in Watson’s absence, though he failed to rise to the occasion. Thompson-Robinson completed just 52.8% of his 36 pass attempts for 121 yards and 3 interceptions. The Browns lost the game in Cleveland by a score of 28-3.

The team made clear earlier this week that former third-string quarterback P.J. Walker — who the Chicago Bears signed to a two-year deal this spring before cutting him in August — will start against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium if Watson can’t go.

The 49ers are 5-0 this season.