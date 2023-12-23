Browns TE David Njoku Issues 3-Word Message on New Injury

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is dealing with a new injury he suffered at home, which he revealed after reeling off a big game against the Chicago Bears.

Njoku stubbed his pinky toe while walking around his house ahead of the matchup against the Bears.

“I’m in my house and I stubbed my toe. Felt like a normal stub, whatever. Hurt like hell but figured I’d walk it off,” Njoku said while appearing on “Inside the NFL” on December 19. “I was wearing a sock when I stubbed it. So I’m walking around my kitchen grabbing water, I look at the floor and there’s blood everywhere. I’m like ‘Oh crap. It might be worse than I thought.'”

Njoku had the toe evaluated by the team’s training staff and he needed stitches to repair the wound.

“Friday comes and I get the stitches — three stitches. Game time Sunday, you got to do what you got to do,” Njoku said. “The motto for this year is ‘What else.’ So many things thrown our way. None of that matters. When it comes to game day, you have to deal with it and perform.”

For what it’s worth, Njoku has practiced normally this week and the toe has not been mentioned on the injury report. But news of the injury had started to spread, forcing Njoku to respond via social media.

“Relaxxxx it’s nothin,” Njoku tweeted on Friday night.

Browns TE David Njoku Overcomes Burn Injury

Njoku has been able to remain healthy on the field. His issues have come at home. Njoku was seriously burned while trying to light a fire pit at his home in October.

“When I lit it up, it just exploded,” Njoku said. “I saw the fire come up through my wrist and then just blow up in my face. I didn’t really feel the pain because it just happened so fast.

“I diagnosed it as about a 17-18 percent total body surface area burn of second-degree partial thickness. My recommendation was to not play.”

Njoku somehow played through the burns and has not missed a game this season.

David Njoku Having Career Year With Browns

Njoku has stepped up his play this season and has become a vital part of the Browns’ offense, especially since Joe Flacco entered the fold. He has 195 yards and three touchdowns over the last two games. His 69 receptions, 704 yards and five touchdowns this season are all career highs.

“I’m proud of Dave and the person he is and the player he is. He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever been around and the growth that he’s made both as a person and a player. He’s got that mentality where he fights for everything,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on December 17. “He’s a great leader for our football team. Proud of him.”

It wasn’t long ago that Njoku wanted out of Cleveland, demanding a trade after being demoted on the depth chart. But he kept chipping away, earning an extension last season and now taking his game to the next level.