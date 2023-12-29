Browns TE David Njoku Puts NFL on Notice With 4-Word Message

The Cleveland Browns are heading to the postseason but David Njoku isn’t satisfied with just that.

The Browns clinched their first playoff berth since 2020 after knocking off the New York Jets 37-20 on Thursday. The Browns have overcome a massive amount of adversity on their way to an 11-5 record but still have more to prove.

“We’re not done yet,” Njoku said in his postgame interview on Amazon Prime.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reiterated that message in his locker room speech.

“We’re just getting started,” Stefanski said. “You earned it tonight. I’m proud of you guys.”

Njoku has come up big during the last few games and set the tone against the Jets. He put together a massive first quarter and finished with 134 yards on six catches.

“No matter where we go for the playoffs, we need everybody coming with us,” Njoku said. “This is so special for us, the city, the fans — everything. We are so grateful but like I said, we’re not done yet.”

David Njoku Credits Browns QB Joe Flacco for Success

Njoku has 28 catches for 373 yards and four touchdowns since December 10. He’s been a monster with Joe Flacco as his quarterback and credited the 38-year-old passer for the team’s success.

“He’s so smart and so wise in terms of football. So many things happen during a play that he sees and he can fix or save a play,” Njoku said. “We are so blessed to have him here with us.”

Flacco had some similar high praise for Njoku, who has been his favorite target since arriving in Cleveland.

“He brings all kinds of energy. [Njoku] was one of the first guys to make me feel like a part of the team,” Flacco said in an interview with the Amazon Prime postgame crew. “He brings that energy and you got to get the ball in this guy’s hands. If you can do it while he’s moving towards the goal line, he’s a tough tackle. He’s plucking everything out of the air with his hands and is running well right now. Unbelievable teammate and that carries over to game day.”

Most of Njoku’s production came during a 113-yard first quarter. Much like his expectations for the team, he wasn’t satisfied.

“It was far from perfect,” Njoku said. “We’re going to watch the tape and get better.”

Browns Pull Off Win Despite Additional Injuries

The Browns scored 37 points against a stout Jets defense. It was the most points scored by the Browns since an October 22 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

What made it especially impressive was that Amari Cooper was a late scratch with a heel injury. The Browns No. 1 receiver was coming off a record-setting 265-yard game against the Houston Texans.

The Browns also lost Elijah Moore in the second quarter. Moore’s head hit the turf hard after making a catch and he was later ruled out.

But Flacco and the Browns’ offense found a way to put up points, coasting to victory in the second half.

“Organizationally, it’s a big deal when you can clinch and earn that second season,” Stefanski said. “Obviously, we have a bunch of work to do and we’ll focus on that, but for the moment, proud of this football team. Proud of those guys for battling through a bunch of adversity both tonight and through this season. We’ll finish strong next week and then we’ll see what comes.”

The Browns have one regular season game remaining. They’ll take on the Cincinnati Bengals on January 7. The Browns can still earn the No. 1 seed but would need some things to go their way to catch the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North title. If that doesn’t happen, Cleveland will likely be the No. 5 seed.