Browns TE David Njoku Issues NSFW Statement on QB Joe Flacco

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku does not have fond memories of the last time he shared a field with Joe Flacco.

In that matchup, Flacco helped the New York Jets polish off an improbable 31-30 comeback win against the Browns in 2022. The Jets scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes — both touchdown passes from Flacco.

“Come on now, last year I remember f***k, excuse my language, I remember him going crazy on the Jets,” Njoku said on Wednesday, November 29, per Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “He definitely held it down and did what he had to do. I’m glad he’s on our side now.”

Njoku could be catching passes from Flacco on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Flacco was signed on Nov. 20 but may get the starting nod with rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson now in concussion protocol.

Joe Flacco Gets Promoted to Backup Spot

The Browns announced on Wednesday that Flacco moved up to No. 2 on the depth chart, leapfrogging PJ Walker.

“Joe’s the backup this week as Dorian is progressing through the protocol,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Flacco has not thrown a pass this season but it seems probable that will change on Sunday. Even if Thompson-Robinson passes protocol later in the week, the Browns may not want to roll out a rookie who has not practiced for the majority of the week.

Flacco was not active for the Browns‘ last game against the Broncos — a 29-12 loss. Thompson-Robinson exited late in the third quarter and Walker entered in relief. Walker was 6-of-13 in a quarter of play, totaling just 56 yards as the Browns tried to mount a comeback.

Joe Flacco Building Chemistry With Browns Receivers

Flacco has taken the reins with the first-team offense this week, building connections with his receivers. The tumultuous journey for the Browns pass-catchers continues, as they find themselves adapting to yet another change, with Flacco potentially becoming their fourth starting quarterback this season.

“I think veterans in general, when you come in and you’re a veteran and you’ve seen a lot, I think young guys certainly can gravitate towards that,” Stefanski said. “There’s a lot of backup quarterbacks that are playing. We’re no different, and we have a certain standard that we play by as an offense, as a team, and it doesn’t really change based on who’s in there.”

Amari Cooper is the Browns’ top pass catcher but is on the mend following an injury to his ribs against the Broncos. Cooper did not practice on Wednesday but he’s expected to play on Sunday against the Rams.

With Deshaun Watson sidelined, there haven’t been too many opportunities for big plays through the air. That could change with Flacco, who has a reputation for having a big arm.

“All those guys, they want to just understand all of our quarterbacks,” Stefanski said. “How does PJ throw this route versus how does our receiver come out of this route. Dorian, how does he see it? So it varies by guy. There’s different comfort levels with certain concepts with each guy. So I think our quarterback’s job is to adjust to receivers.”

The Browns are a 3.5-point underdog against the Rams.