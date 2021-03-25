Browns TE David Njoku Goes on Twitter Rant Following Criticism

David Njoku has been the target of some criticism following his salary becoming guaranteed and the Cleveland Browns former first-round pick responded in a series of tweets on Thursday.

Njoku celebrated on Twitter when his guaranteed fifth-year option salary of just over $6 million kicked in, posting a gif of Leonardo DiCaprio raising a glass minutes after it happened. Some took that as Njoku being all about the money, which he disputed vehemently in his tweets.

“Not that I need to explain myself but I’m hearing a lot of talks about me only in this sh– for the money. Looking at the grand scheme of things. Is 6 million really that much to brag about?” Njoku wrote, before continuing. “I don’t bust my ass every day just for cash. Yes it is a blessing and it takes care of the family but I do it for the love of winning and competing.”

Njoku has seen the complete turnaround for the Browns, going from an 0-16 squad in 2017 — the year he was drafted — to a legitimate Super Bowl contender, which he referenced.

“I been here w/ the 0-16 team along with a couple of my teammates. We’ve seen this ship turn around completely and y’all think I’m [content] w/ reaching the playoffs and 6 million? U got me bent if u think I’m happy w that. F outta here.”

Njoku then had the perfect sendoff, writing: “The money will come regardless. I want a damn ring.”

David Njoku Uncertain of Future in Cleveland

It’s been a long and complicated year for Njoku, who requested a trade before last season after plummeting to the No. 3 tight end on the Browns depth chart. He finished the year catching just 19 balls for 213 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Njoku added 5 catches for 66 yards in the postseason and improved as a blocker, which was previously a weak point of his game previously.

He’s had a series of cryptic posts this offseason but his most revealing comments came in a national radio interview with Jim Rome, casting some doubt on his future.

“That’s a good question,” Njoku told Rome about returning to the Browns. “I’m not going to answer that right now. I have no comment towards that at this moment. I’m just going to enjoy my family, my friends, and my loved ones. I have a couple of projects happening in the near future, so I’m just focused on the right now and I’ll let everything handle itself in the near future.”

Browns Not Aware of David Njoku Being Disgruntled

Njoku obviously has some issues going on but the Browns are seemingly unaware of their tight end’s disgruntled demeanor.

“David is somebody who I respect and value, the production he gave us on the field and the teammate he is. As it relates to him in particular, I am not aware of that,” Stefanski said when asked this offseason if Njoku might not be all-in. “I know I have had a lot of conversations with a lot of players over the course of the season and over the course of many seasons so I will continue to have that dialogue with all of our guys to see where they are, but I am not aware of anything in particular with David.”

Considering Stefanski loves his tight ends, Njoku will still have a role in the offense. General manager Andrew Berry has been very clear they won’t trade Njoku for peanuts just to do it, although $6 million for a third-string tight end is quite a bit.

