Browns Receiver Roasted Over Viral DeAndre Hopkins Tweet

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz is catching some heat after falling for a fake quote graphic regarding DeAndre Hopkins.

Schwartz has been tweeting consistently about the NBA playoffs and his Miami Heat but has rarely weighed in on Browns news. But the 22-year-old receiver responded to a tweet that had an alleged quote from Hopkins saying he’d like to come to Cleveland to play with Schwartz.

“That’s one guy I’ve always wanted to team up with,” the quote read.

Schwartz responded with: “Yessir Hop,” and the comments were not kind to Schwartz, who may or may not have been in on the joke.

“Stay off Twitter pal. XFL in near future,” one comment read.

Other cited that Schwartz is on thin ice with the Browns and appears to be a longshot to make the 53-man roster.

“Sorry to break it to you but you’re probably on your way out already and if they do sign Dhop then you’re 100% gone,” another commentor wrote.

Schwartz didn’t weigh in any further and kept the tweet up, which may support the theory that he’s in on the joke. Considering he has just 14 catches for 186 yards and one touchdown in his career, it’d be a wild assumption believe that he’s someone Hopkins is thinking about when making his highly-anticipated free agency decision.

Anthony Schwartz Facing Uphill Battle to Make Browns’ Roster

The Browns made some key additions to the wide receiver room this offseason, which has bumped Schwartz further back on the depth chart. At this point, the former third-round pick would need a big camp to stick around with the Browns.

Schwartz has been able to stay on the roster thanks to his blazing speed, which the Browns were hoping to harness. However, the team may have found a replacement for that ingredient in Marquise Goodwin, who has been impressive at OTAs. He’s caught some deep bombs from Deshaun Watson, showing off an already impressive chemistry with his new quarterback.

“Connection as elite today, man. Just grateful for the opportunity to shine,” Goodwin said on Thursday. “It’s electric. You see that arm? He got God’s arm for sure.”

Goodwin is as fast as they come and even at 32 he’ll be one of — if not the — fastest players on the Browns roster. He ran a 4.27 40-yard dash at the combine back in 2013 and speed is still a very big part of his game. Most recently he suited up for the Seattle Seahawks, nabbing 27 catches for 387 yards and four touchdowns last season.

“I think I’m pretty much in my prime, so I don’t think I lost any speed. It’s kind of like fine wine,” Goodwin said. “You just get better with time.”

Browns Favorite to Land DeAndre Hopkins

The Schwartz situation was very much a troll job but the Browns are in fact firmly in the running for Hopkins. NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported that there’s a “strong possibility” Hopkins could land with Cleveland and the Browns are now the betting favorite for the former All-Pro’s services, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Earlier in the week, Watson voiced his opinion on the potential move, making a public pitch to Hopkins.

“Of course we would love to have him,” Watson told reporters this week. “He knows that. We had a lot of connections, but that’s kind of out of my range of things, of kind of coordinating things. So all I can do is make a call and see what happens and let (Browns general manager Andrew Berry) do the rest.”

Hopkins caught 264 passes for 3,343 yards and 25 touchdowns with Watson as his quarterback in Houston.