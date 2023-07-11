Browns Signing Star WR to Odell Beckham-Like Deal ‘100% Fiction’

If DeAndre Hopkins lands with the Cleveland Browns, it won’t be a lucrative endeavor for the former All-Pro.

Hopkins remains one of the most notable free agents on the market. The Browns were initially considered the frontrunners to acquire Hopkins following quarterback Deshaun Watson’s public remarks shortly after the Arizona Cardinals released their star receiver. However, despite the initial speculation, the Browns have not actively pursued Hopkins, and he has since visited other teams across the league, such as the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans.

The idea of the Browns signing Hopkins is on life-support but not completely dead yet, per team insider Jake Trotter, who recently made an appearance on ESPN Cleveland.

“Is it 100% dead? I would say that’s fiction. But I think it’s very unlikely at this point,” Trotter said. “If they signed him I think what would have to happen would be one or two things. One, his market completely dries up and he decides to sign for like four, five, or six million on a one-year deal. That might be something where the Browns would take a look at that point.”

DeAndre Hopkins Won’t Get Payday From Browns

It’s unknown what kind of deal Hopkins is looking for but the fact that he hasn’t signed yet seems to indicate that he has not received an offer that he feels is adequate. If he’s holding out for a larger contract, that offer won’t be coming from the Browns.

“This idea that they’re signing him to a multi-year, Odell Beckham-level contract I think is completely 100% fiction,” Trotter said.

Beckham — who spent a few tumultuous seasons in Cleveland — signed a deal with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason. It’s worth up to $18 million with incentives, which is quite the score for Beckham, who missed all of last season recovering from a knee injury. The Browns have around $16.9 million in remaining cap space but are unlikely to splurge on what would be a luxury signing.

The Browns have been adamant that they like their selection of pass-catchers but adding a talent like Hopkins at a discount would be intriguing. And Cleveland might have an edge thanks to his relationship with Watson, with the duo previously combining in Houston with some outstanding results.

The two played together from 2017-19 with the Texans. Hopkins thrived during that span, catching 315 passes for 4,115 yards and 31 touchdowns with Watson as his QB.

DeAndre Hopkins Still Feels Like Impact Player

Hopkins boasts an impressive resume, having earned three first-team All-Pro selections and securing five Pro Bowl appearances. Unfortunately, his recent performance has been hindered by a combination of injuries and a suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs, causing him to miss a significant portion of the last two seasons. Throughout this period, he was only able to participate in 19 out of a potential 34 games.

When Hopkins is healthy, he’s one of the best in the game. He played 16 games in 2020, collecting 115 receptions for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns. Hopkins feels like he’s still an impact player.

“I’ll retire from football when I’m not a 1k-yard receiver,” Hopkins wrote on Threads on July 6. “With that said, I was on pace for 1,400 yards last year — one significant injury in 11 years. I might be playing till I’m 37 the way I feel.”

The Browns have made some potentially impactful additions already this offseason, including Elijah Moore, Marquise Goodwin and rookie Cedric Tillman.