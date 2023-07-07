Insider Lays Out Route for Browns to Sign 3-Time All-Pro Free Agent

The Cleveland Browns are not firmly in the mix for DeAndre Hopkins but there is still a way — albeit unlikely — that he could end up with the AFC North squad.

The Browns were once the favorite to land Hopkins after some public comments from quarterback Deshaun Watson shortly after his former top pass-catcher was released by the Arizona Cardinals. However, the Browns have not pursued Hopkins and he’s made his visits with other teams around the league, including the New England Patriots in Tennessee Titans.

Despite some clear interest, Hopkins has yet to sign with a team, which at least leaves the door cracked open for the Browns. But for it to become a reality, Hopkins would have to take a very team-friendly deal and Watson would likely have to campaign heavily for the signing, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.

“If Hopkins’ market completely dries up, and he wants to come to Cleveland for $4 million on a one-year deal, the Browns will do that,” Trotter said during an appearance on ESPN Cleveland. “If Deshaun Watson goes to Jimmy Haslam between now and the start of training camp and says, bangs his hand on the table and says, ‘This is my guy, I want you to sign him,’ then I don’t know what’s gonna happen. But short of that, the Browns like their receiving corps, they like Elijah Moore. They feel good about what they have and [signing DeAndre Hopkins] is not something that they have ever been interested in.”

DeAndre Hopkins Still Feels Like 1,000-Yard Threat

What's going on with DeAndre Hopkins and could he still be an option for the #Browns? @Jake_Trotter has the updates… pic.twitter.com/TxZpTx2xvg — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 6, 2023

Training camps around the NFL are set to kick off at the end of the month and Hopkins is remaining patient on his next move. He has no interest in stepping away from the game and feels like he can still be a significant threat for any team he ends up signing with.

“I’ll retire from football when I’m not a 1k-yard receiver,” Hopkins wrote on Threads on July 6. “With that said, I was on pace for 1,400 yards last year — one significant injury in 11 years. I might be playing till I’m 37 the way I feel.”

Previously, Hopkins put out a message on Twitter, writing: “Whoever’s in my future wide receiver group. I promise I will make your job easy.” He’s since deleted the message.

Hopkins has a decorated resume, which includes three first-team All-Pro selections and five Pro Bowls. However, he played in just 19 out of a possible 34 games over the last two seasons due to injury and a PED suspension.

Browns Have High Hopes for Elijah Moore

The Browns have already done some work this offseason to give Watson some new weapons. The most notable new addition is Elijah Moore, a former second-round pick of the New York Jets. The Browns traded for Moore ahead of the draft and are hopeful he can be a significant contributor.

“Elijah’s unique in his skill set, he has great athleticism, both short area athleticism and his ability to run and have great speed. And the thing that I’ve been most impressed with is his physical ability to catch the ball,” Browns receivers coach Chad O’Shea said during minicamp.

Moore had a strong rookie year, notching 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns in just 11 games. However, he couldn’t improve upon that a year ago, catching just 37 balls for 446 yards and one touchdown.

Moore has been working hard this offseason and quarterback Deshaun Watson recently shared some clips working out with his new pass-catcher on social media.