Browns Running Back on Chopping Block Ahead of Camp

The Cleveland Browns had high hopes for versatile running back Demetric Felton when they selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. However, it’s time for the former UCLA standout to prove he can be a difference-maker for the Browns if he wants to stick around.

The Browns shuffled their running back room this offseason, with veterans Kareem Hunt and D’Ernest Johnson departing via free agency. Johnson is now in Jacksonville, while Hunt remains a free agent with a return to Cleveland unlikely.

Felton has floated between the running back and wide receiver rooms during his time in Cleveland, although it looks like he’ll be more slotted into the backfield for the coming season.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes that Felton is on the roster bubble for the coming year.

“I think Felton, the Browns’ sixth-round pick in 2021, is on the bubble heading into the season. He’s split time at running back and receiver — mostly receiver his first two seasons — and he’s never really found a home,” Cabot wrote in her latest mailbag column. “This year, he has a chance to make the team as a back, but the Browns really need a strong runner who can spell Chubb and Jerome Ford in the event they get hurt, and churn out 80-100 yards.”

There’s no doubt that Felton brings an added element as a pass-catcher but it might not be what the Browns are looking for.

“Felton’s versatility might help him, but it’s actually been a detriment to this point,” Cabot said. “While he battles for a roster spot, the Browns will continue to look for that third back to replace D’Ernest Johnson, who got the tough yards when they needed them but became too expensive for that role.”

Browns Will Lean Heavily on Nick Chubb Despite Changes

The Browns’ offense will look a little different next season, with Cleveland expected to rely more on the passing game and Deshaun Watson. But Cabot assured that Chubb will still have a significant role in the offense.

“The Browns recognize that Chubb is a huge part of the offense, and that’s not changing anytime soon,” Cabot said. “This is still the AFC North, and there’s still weather to contend with in November and December.”

Cabot also noted that Chubb will play a larger role as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, which has not been showcased extensively in the past. But as long as the Browns can get the ball in his hands, he’ll be a difference-maker. He’s coming off a season where he rushed for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning second-team All-Pro honors and his fourth Pro Bowl nod.

Browns Still Searching for Another RB Option

Behind Chubb is Ford, who is unproven but expected to get a larger workload this season as the primary backup. Ford had just eight carries for 12 yards as a rookie.

The Browns are still in search of another option as insurance, although it won’t be one of the big names on the market like Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott or Hunt.

“The Browns will continue to keep their eyes peeled for another back, not just for training camp but one who can carry the load in a pinch,” Cabot said. “They’re not looking to add a big-name back such a Dalvin Cook or Ezekiel Elliott, and they have no plans to re-sign Hunt. But they will look to bolster the room sometime between now and the start of camp.”

The group the Browns could consider includes former Chargers RB Justin Jackson, Kenyan Drake, or a familiar face like Dontrell Hilliard, who started his career in Cleveland.