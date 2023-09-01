Former Browns Running Back Find New Home With AFC North Rival

Former Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton has a new home, signing on with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Felton inked a deal that landed him on the Bengals practice squad shortly after being cut by the Browns as they got the roster down to 53 players. The Bengals announced the deal on August 31.

Felton got a good chunk of work in the preseason but the Browns traded for Pierre Strong Jr., which eliminated his roster spot. Strong will work behind Pro Bowler Nick Chubb and second-year back Jerome Ford in the backfield.

The Browns had high hopes for Felton, who was a dynamic back during his time at UCLA. He was a sixth-round pick in 2021 and played a variety of roles. Felton came in as a running back but also worked with the wide receivers and returned kicks on occasion.

The Browns had liked what they had seen out of Felton but wanted to see him improve as a blocker.

“The biggest thing (for Felton) is going to be in protection, and we’re not going to ask him to do that a whole heck of a lot,” running backs coach Stump Mitchell said on August 6. “But when given the opportunity, when it presents itself, he’s got to be able to do it.”

Felton finished his Browns career with 20 receptions for 189 yards and a pair of scores. He carried the ball eight times for 20 yards.

Browns Excited About Addition of RB Pierre Strong

The Browns felt like they needed some depth in their backfield and pulled off the trade for Strong. Cleveland sent tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. to the New England Patriots in exchange for Strong.

He was a former fourth-round pick of the Pats but was unable to find a consistent role in New England. Strong’s best game came against the Arizona Cardinals last season, collecting 70 yards and a touchdown on just five carries.

“Somebody that you study from afar,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the trade. “But then you got to get him ultimately in your program, and you got to see what makes sense to him and how quickly he can pick it up. He’s a very smart young man, so I know he’ll get it. But it’s a matter of us getting to know him a little bit, seeing what he fits both offensively and on special teams.”

Browns Expect to Have Jerome Ford for Week 1

Running back depth was a concern in the preseason, with Ford sitting out the majority of camp with a hip injury. However, the primary backup to Chubb expects to be ready for the Browns’ Week 1 matchup against the Bengals.

“I don’t know the role yet but whatever role I’m given, I’m ready to do,” Ford told reporters on August 31. “Coach been preparing all of us for everything. Whether Nick’s helmet come off or something or he will need a shoe tied on the sideline, we’ll be ready for whatever the situation is.”

The Browns selected Ford in the fifth round of the 2022 draft. He had just eight carries for 12 yards last season, but the Browns have been very complimentary of his progression this offseason.