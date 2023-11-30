Browns Give Grim 2-Word Update on $100 Million Defender

Denzel Ward’s status is still very much up in the air for the Cleveland Browns‘ matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Ward is dealing with a shoulder injury and the Browns have been monitoring their Pro Bowl cornerback. He has not practiced this week and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t have much of an update.

“We’ll see,” Stefanski said on Wednesday, November 29 when asked if Ward will practice this week.

Ward sat out against the Denver Broncos last week. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported prior to that matchup that Ward could miss multiple games due to the injury.

“The Browns have been determining the extent of Ward’s injury, which could involve the labrum. They’re hoping, of course, that he’s not out for an extended period,” Cabot reported on November 24.

Greg Newsome Thinks Browns’ Defense Will Bounce Back

It’s unfortunate for Ward, who has had a tough time staying on the field during his career. He’s never played a full season over his six seasons in the NFL, missing multiple games in each campaign with various injuries.

The Browns signed Ward to an extension in 2022 that was worth $100.5 million, which made him the highest-paid cornerback in the league at the time. He got $71.25 million guaranteed on that deal and is linked to the Browns through the 2027 season.

“It’s always important to get him back, for sure. I mean, the best cornerback in the NFL, so who wouldn’t want him out there?” Browns CB Greg Newsome said on Wednesday.

With Ward out of the lineup, the Broncos went after Newsome. He posted an overall grade of 43.7 on Pro Football Focus with a miserable coverage mark of 34.1.

“In regards to last week, we didn’t play our best ball, but that’s just how the NFL works. Sometimes you don’t play your best game that week, and we’ll play better this week,” Newsome said. “[The Rams] have great receivers. Whether [Ward] plays or not, we have great corners, so we definitely want him back out there. He’s a huge part to our success, but we just want him to take his time, make sure he’s 100% ready to go when he’s back.”

Injury Issues Piling Up for Browns on Defense

Ward’s absence against the Broncos was noticeable and the injuries are starting to mount for the Browns’ elite defense. Veteran safety Rodney McLeod was lost for the year to a biceps injury and superstar pass-rusher Myles Garrett is battling a shoulder injury.

Garrett played through the pain against the Broncos but needed help getting his shirt off after the game because he could not lift his shoulder. He showed up to his press conference in a sling and said he felt a “pop” in his shoulder during the game.

“I’m not going to come out unless it’s falling off — it’s already falling off,” Garrett said after the 29-12 loss. “I want to win just as much as the rest of these guys. … I’m giving them every ounce I’ve got, I don’t care how I’m feeling.”

The Browns are keeping a close eye on Garrett, who is the centerpiece of their defense. However, Stefanski is confident he’ll be able to go against the Rams.

“I do,” Stefanski said when asked if he thinks Garrett will suit up to face the Rams. “We’ll see how he goes through this week.”