Browns Make Another Key Addition to Running Back Room After Chubb Injury

The Cleveland Browns have signed running back Deon Jackson to their practice squad, further bolstering their depth following a season-ending injury to Nick Chubb.

The Browns announced the signing of Jackon on Tuesday, adding him to a running back room that includes lead back Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong Jr. Jackson was the opening week starter for the Indianapolis Colts but was let go on September 23.

Jackson (5-11, 216) is in his third season out of Duke. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Colts in 2021, Jackson has appeared in 27 career games with three starts. In 2022, he recorded 236 rushing yards with one touchdown.

He appeared in two games with the Colts this season with one start. Jackson recorded 14 rushing yards and 14 receiving yards on five receptions.

The Browns also signed tight end Devin Asiasi to the practice squad and waived defensive tackle Trysten Hill and running back Hassan Hall.

Browns Happy With Jerome Ford as Lead Back

The Browns dominated the Tennessee Titans last week in a 27-3 victory but did not crack 100 yards rushing as a team. The Browns had just 78 yards on the ground and Strong led the way thanks to some late carries, totaling 27 yards on six carries.

Ford didn’t contribute much on the ground in his first career against the Titans, managing just 18 yards on 10 carries. However, he notched a pair of touchdowns — one receiving and one rushing.

“I’m doing the best I can to help the team,” Ford said after the game. “Coach all week has been preaching resilience. It’s one of the letters in our word ‘START’ and we showed our resilience.”

The Browns also signed Hunt last week to bring back a veteran presence who knows the offense. Hunt got the crowd in Cleveland going with his physical running style, gaining 35 total yards on seven touches.

“Jerome had that touchdown, we did some really good things. Kareem, I think you guys can tell, he brings that energy. The crowd feeds off of it, we feed off of it in the huddle,” Browns Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio said. “So, it’s a really good one-two punch out there. We didn’t run the ball as well as we wanted today. They are a good defense but both of those guys’ performances we are going to need the rest of the way.”

Browns Dedicated Win Over Titans to Nick Chubb

Chubb is out for the season due to the serious knee injury he suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18. However, his presence is still being felt in the locker room. The Browns dedicated their win against the Titans to Chubb and head coach Kevin Stefanski drove the game ball to his house.

“He was the whole motivation. He’s going to be our motivation for the rest of the year. Anytime you lose a player the caliber of Nick Chubb, the heart and soul of this team, it sparks something within everybody in this locker room,” linebacker Anthony Walker said. “You saw it on the practice field, you saw it in the meetings. Guys were just locked-in and that translates over to Sunday.”

The Browns now get another stiff test, with the Baltimore Ravens coming to town.