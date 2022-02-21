AFC West Contender Emerges as Landing Spot for Browns RB

The Cleveland Browns have a decision to make regarding running back D’Ernest Johnson, who is coming off a career year after being forced into action due to injuries to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Johnson was very much on the roster bubble heading into the season, with Chubb and Hunt holding down the top two spots on the depth chart and rookie Demetric Felton emerging as a threat in the passing game.

However, Johnson capitalized on his opportunities when his number was called upon, notching 534 yards on 100 carries with three touchdowns. He also collected 19 receptions for 137 yards.

Johnson will be a restricted free agent this offseason and will likely get some bites from teams looking for more production from their backfield. With the Browns already paying Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, it’s unlikely they’d match any kind of significant offer for Johnson.

The Chargers were recently named as an ideal landing spot for Johnson by Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report. The Chargers have Austin Ekeler under contract until after the 2023 season but Johnson could slide into a backup role, with Justin Jackson set to become an unrestricted free agent. Johnson could serve more as the Chargers’ downhill, north-south back, where Ekeler can contribute in a multitude of ways.

Johnson has worked to make it in the NFL and could be on the precipice of all his hard work paying off. It was just a few years ago that he was working on a fishing boat after going undrafted to make ends meet. He also put in his time in the AFL, rushing for 372 yards and adding 22 receptions for 220 yards.

Johnson rushed for 146 yards in his first career NFL start last season and broke the 100-yard mark again in the final game of the season.

“Every opportunity, I try to take advantage of it,” he said, “and that’s what I did at the end of the day.”

Johnson was previously sidelined with COVID-19 before that game and impressed his coaches with his ability to step in and make a difference.

“D’Ernest comes in off the couch [from the reserve/COVID-19 list this past week] and performs — because that’s what he does,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He did a really nice job fighting for extra yards. I’m not surprised. Just a very, very dependable player.”

Health Most Important Element of Browns Ground Game

The Browns have two Pro Bowl-caliber back in Chubb and Hunt and faced a tough situation last year when both went down at the same time. However, if both are healthy, the Browns ground game is the steadying force for Cleveland and should help Baker Mayfield bounce back.

Even while splitting some time with Hunt, Chubb is a threat to be a top-three rusher every season. He made the Pro Bowl for the third consecutive season in 2021, rushing for 1,259 in 14 games on a whopping 5.5 yards per carry.

Hunt managed to play in just eight games due to multiple injuries, notching 386 yards and five touchdowns. When healthy he can also be a major contributor in the passing game, catching 97 passes in his three seasons in Cleveland.

Hunt is under contract for one more season, while Chubb will be a Brown until at least 2025.