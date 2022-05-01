Browns Send Strong Message on Running Back’s Future

The Cleveland Browns backfield got a little more crowded during the NFL Draft, bringing into question the future of D’Ernest Johnson.

After a breakout season, Johnson was a restricted free agent this offseason but did not sign an offer sheet from another team before the deadline. The Browns hold his exclusive rights and are the only team he can negotiate with.

However, he has yet to sign his tender, which gives him a salary of $2.433 million. Johnson changed agents this offseason, signing with super-agent Drew Rosenhaus, a sign he could be looking to play hardball.

The Browns appeared to make a preemptive move to account for Johnson’s possible absence by drafting Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford in the fifth round. Here’s what ESPN’s Jake trotter had to say about the pick:

Despite having Pro Bowler Nick Chubb, former NFL rushing champ Kareem Hunt and 2021 breakout contributor D’Ernest Johnson all under contract in the their backfield, the Browns added yet another running back in Ford. Even as a heavy running team, Cleveland’s backfield is crowded, with 2021 sixth-round pick Demetric Felton also in the rotation. It’s difficult to see the Browns rolling into the season with this many backs. Johnson, who is looking for a multi-year contract after he was unable to get an offer sheet this offseason, could be the one to watch here.

Browns Expect Johnson to Be With Team Next Season

Despite the speculation surrounding Johnson’s future in Cleveland, the Browns sound fairly confident that he’ll be back next season. Albeit, general manager Andrew Berry was patentedly unrevealing when asked about his running back.

“I would not touch on any individual contract situation,” Berry told reporters on April 30. “We still think very highly of D’Ernest. We would anticipate him being here moving forward, but we will see.”

Browns scout Max Paulus echoed that sentiment.

“We are very happy with our running back room as it currently stands, but no different than any other position, we are always going to be looking to add competition,” Paulus said. “I think Jerome is going to do that. Jerome is a fast and explosive runner. We are always going to be looking to add playmakers and give Stefanski pieces to play with on offense so that is why we chose Jerome here.”

Johnson was on the roster bubble heading into the season, with Chubb and Hunt holding down the top two spots on the depth chart and rookie Demetric Felton emerging as a threat in the passing game. However, Johnson capitalized on his opportunities when injuries struck, notching 534 yards on 100 carries with three touchdowns. He also collected 19 receptions for 137 yards.

Johnson was really a feel-good story and has earned a shot at a larger opportunity. It was just a few years ago that he was working on a fishing boat after going undrafted to make ends meet. He also put in his time in the AFL, rushing for 372 yards and adding 22 receptions for 220 yards. Johnson rushed for 146 yards in his first career NFL start last season and broke the 100-yard mark again in the final game of the season.

Ford Eager to Learn From Browns Veterans

Jerome Ford Press Conference | Cleveland Browns New Browns running back Jerome Ford addresses the media following his selection as the 156th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

While the Browns have some things to figure out in their backfield, they do have an eager addition in Ford. He was a one-year starter with Cincinnati but made an impact, rushing for 214 times for 1,319 yards and 19 touchdowns.

While Ford does not come with a boatload of experience, he gets a prime opporutnity to learn from two of the best in Chubb and Hunt.

“Just the opportunity to be able to learn behind two great running backs and spend some time getting to learn pretty much everything that I can and soak up everything I can from those guys because they are pretty much doing what they are supposed to do in the league, and they are big names in the league,” Ford said during his introductory press conference. “I would want to one day have my name up there with theirs. I am looking forward to it.”