Browns ‘Open’ to Re-Signing Free Agent Running Back After Down Year

D’Ernest Johnson is coming off a disappointing season with the Cleveland Browns but there’s a chance he’ll return next season.

Disappointing might be a strong word to define Johnson’s season because he really never even got the opportunity to follow up his breakout season in 2021. He was inactive for a part of the season and notched just four carries for 17 yards. He also added three catches for seven yards and returned a kickoff for 27 yards.

Johnson entered last season with some momentum, coming off a year where he rushed for 534 yards and three touchdowns on 100 carries. But much of his extra work that year was generated by injuries to both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. With the Browns’ backfield staying relatively healthy, Johnson rarely saw the field last season.

That being said, Hunt is now likely out of the picture after his own down year and the Browns could opt to bring Johnson back on a cheap deal to backup Chubb along with Jerome Ford, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“The Browns, who paid Johnson $1.2165 million in ‘22, are open to re-signing him,” Cabot reported. “With Hunt gone, there will be more opportunities for Johnson and 2022 fifth-round pick Jerome Ford.”

Nick Chubb Coming Off Monster Year With Browns

Retaining Johnson would make a lot of sense for the Browns, who have to prioritize spending elsewhere. The hope is that Chubb will continue to be the motor in the backfield after rushing for more than 1,500 yards a season ago.

It was Chubb’s fourth consecutive season rushing for over 1,000 yards and his career 5.2 per carry average is among the league’s elite.

Chubb will be motivated next season after missing the playoffs for a second straight season. He wasn’t shy to express his frustration after the Browns were eliminated from the postseason contention, pointing out the team’s missed opportunities.

“It is disappointing for sure. We had our chances, but we didn’t make the most of it and here we are. We are who we are,” Chubb said.

During the Super Bowl, Chubb issued a much-discussed tweet, which read, “Tired of watching.”

Kareem Hunt Likely to Move on From Browns

While there’s a shot Johnson returns, it seems much more unlikely that Hunt would welcome a return to Cleveland. Hunt requested a trade prior to last season and was one of the most discussed names at the trade deadline.

Hunt ended up staying with the Browns but finished last season with 468 yards on 123 carries. He also added 35 catches but his per-carry average of 3.8 was the worst of his career and his opportunities tapered off towards the end of the year. Hunt would like a new home where he can get more work, per Cabot.

“Hunt asked to be traded during training camp, and will try to find a new home, preferably one where he can be the featured back,” Cabot wrote.

Outside of last season, Hunt has been a capable threat running the ball, even leading the league in rushing as a rookie with the Kansas City Chiefs. There’s a chance a team takes a shot on him being their top back, with the hopes he shows more of his prior form.