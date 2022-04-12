Browns Running Back Sparks Speculation of Split With Latest Move

D’Ernest Johnson has changed agents, sparking speculation that he could be moving on this offseason after a career year with the Cleveland Browns.

Johnson has hired super-agent Drew Rosenhaus, a sign that the former undrafted free agent is eyeing a deal in free agency that could pay more than the Browns are willing to fork up for a third-string back.

Rosenhaus announced the signing via his social media on Tuesday.

Johnson is a restricted free agent and the Browns tendered an offer to him worth $2.4 million. He made $2.29 million over his first three seasons in the league. Rosenhaus could look to get Johnson a more significant deal than there, where he would also have the potential to play a larger role.

The Browns would have the option to match any deal that’s on the table, although they have to keep it realistic, considering there are multiple other positions that require attention. On top of that, the team should be in good hands with Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb, unless the unfortunate situation arises where both miss time again.

Johnson — who has the slogan “slow grind” all over his social media — had some curious tweets earlier this offseason that may have hinted at a desire for a new deal.

“Know your own value,” he tweeted. “If you don’t know your own value, somebody will tell you your value, and it will be less than you’re worth.”

D’Ernest Johnson Made Most of Opportunity With Browns

Johnson was very much on the roster bubble heading into the season, with Chubb and Hunt holding down the top two spots on the depth chart and rookie Demetric Felton emerging as a threat in the passing game.

However, Johnson capitalized on his opportunities when his number was called upon, notching 534 yards on 100 carries with three touchdowns. He also collected 19 receptions for 137 yards.

Johnson has worked to make it in the NFL and could be on the precipice of all his hard work paying off. It was just a few years ago that he was working on a fishing boat after going undrafted to make ends meet. He also put in his time in the AFL, rushing for 372 yards and adding 22 receptions for 220 yards.

Johnson rushed for 146 yards in his first career NFL start last season and broke the 100-yard mark again in the final game of the season.

“Every opportunity, I try to take advantage of it,” he said, “and that’s what I did at the end of the day.”

He also excelled in the Browns season finale, adding another 100-yard game to his resume just days after coming off the COVID-19 list.

“D’Ernest comes in off the couch [from the reserve/COVID-19 list this past week] and performs — because that’s what he does,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He did a really nice job fighting for extra yards. I’m not surprised. Just a very, very dependable player.”

Browns Bring in ASU Running Back For Visit

The Browns appear to be doing their due diligence on the running backs in the draft, which is likely part of their preparation just in case Johnson does move on.

The Browns hosted Arizona State running back Rachaad White for a visit recently, per Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

White had a pair of solid seasons with the Sun Devils, rushing for 1,426 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry over his two seasons in Tempe.