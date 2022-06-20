Proposed Trade Sends Browns RB to NFC South to Bell-Cow Role

The Cleveland Browns have a surplus of talent in their backfield and trading D’Ernest Johnson to a running back-needy team might be an option the team investigates as training camp nears.

Johnson landed on Bleacher Report’s list of “players who need to be traded to break out in 2022.” With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt banged up last season, Johnson capitalized on his opportunities when his number was called upon. He notched 534 yards on 100 carries with three touchdowns. He also collected 19 receptions for 137 yards.

It was just a few years ago that he was working on a fishing boat after going undrafted to make ends meet. He also put in his time in the AAF, rushing for 372 yards and adding 22 receptions for 220 yards in the now-defunct league.

Heading into this season, Johnson had refused to sign his unrestricted free agent tender with the Browns. However, he ended up agreeing to a deal worth the same value of $2.43 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The difference is his guaranteed money, which comes in at $900,000.

Falcons Would Give Johnson Chance at Starting Role

Bleacher Report sees the Falcons as Johnson’s ideal landing spot, giving him an opportunity to take on a “bell cow” role out of the gate. Here’s what author Kristopher Knox said about a proposed deal:

“A trade to the Atlanta Falcons could give Johnson a chance to shine now. Cordarrelle Patterson is a fine complementary runner-receiver, but he’s not an every-down ball-carrier. Atlanta’s other backs include Damien Williams—who opted out of the 2020 season and carried just 40 times with the Chicago Bears in 2021—and rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier. “Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has experience working with a bell-cow back after coaching Derrick Henry as the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator. He doesn’t currently have that on Atlanta’s roster but could potentially find it in Johnson.”

Johnson landing with the Falcons would make sense for both parties, especially if the Browns were able to get a decent return for a player who would basically be injury insurance for Hunt and Chubb.

Kareem Hunt Open to Stay in Cleveland

The Browns will clearly have to make a decision on the future of their running back room, with both Hunt and Johnson only under contract through the coming year. The Browns have been lived by the theory that there’s no such thing as too much talent at a position, but with Chubb firmly holding on to the starting role, both Hunt and Johnson would likely embrace an opportunity to be a lead back.

That being said, Hunt is open to staying in Cleveland — his hometown squad — for the long-term to form a super-tandem with Chubb. However, he hasn’t had much of a conversation with the Browns about a possible extension.

“Right now I’m just taking it day by day, man,” Hunt told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I’m going to see what they want to do with me and I’m just taking it day by day. Hopefully I can be here long term. We’ll see what God has in plan for me, that’s all I can say.”

Unlike Johnson, Hunt has proved he can produce when given the lead-back workload. As a rookie with the Chiefs, he led the NFL in rushing with 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns on 272 carries.

That being said, Hunt’s recent injury history could be a concern for the Browns or another team looking at a deal. Hunt dealt with both calf and ankle injuries last year, forcing him to miss nine games.