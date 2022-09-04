Browns ‘Won’t Rule Out’ Heavily Rumored Running Back Trade

The Cleveland Browns have no plans to trade one of their many talented running backs but that could change if a team comes to the table with the right offer.

The Browns are set to roll with Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson and Jerome Ford to start the year, with Demetric Felton also in the mix as a hybrid RB/WR. It’s a loaded depth chart, which has led to Hunt and Johnson being rumored as potential trade targets.

Both have just a year remaining on their deals and could be enticing targets for running back needy squads around the league. On the Browns’ side of things, they could get a piece back for a player who could leave next season and, in Johnson’s case, might not have a huge volume of work in the offense.

In her latest Q&A column, Cleveland.com Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed the team’s thinking when it comes to their running back room.

“The trade deadline is Nov. 1, and although the Browns currently have no plans to trade one of their running backs, they probably wouldn’t rule it out if the right offer came along,” Cabot wrote. “They currently have Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson and Jerome Ford. They can also use Demetric Felton as a running back. They might be able to part with Johnson because Ford exceeded expectations in preseason. But they’re not looking to trade him.”

Browns Rookie Jerome Ford X-Factor in Any Potential Deal

Play

Kevin Stefanski: " We have to clean up our mistakes out there" | Press Conference Kevin Stefanski addresses the media after the 24-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 13th, 2022. #BrownsMedia #PressConference 2022-08-13T17:45:22Z

If the Browns decide to part ways with Hunt or Johnson, it will be propelled by their confidence in rookie Jerome Ford, who looked solid in the preseason. Ford notched 19 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown. He also caught eight balls for 77 yards and a score.

Ford was selected in the fifth round of this year’s draft out of Cincinnati, giving the Browns a potential option for future seasons if Hunt and Johnson both bolt as free agents next offseason.

“We were excited when we got Jerome in the first place. We identified him pretty early in the process as a guy who would be a fit,” Stefanski told reporters on August 13. “With training camp, it is hard to evaluate running backs when they are not getting tackled, but his skillset shows up in practice as a runner with really good feet and as a pass receiver. What he was able to do in a live setting in a game setting was really what we would expect. Young player, was not perfect and made some mistakes that we have to clean up.”

Hunt Requested a Trade During Preseason

Hunt has brought some of the trade rumors upon himself, asking to be sent to a new team after staging a brief hold-in during camp. The Browns swiftly rejected his trade request and business continued as usual, albeit Hunt — like many of the Browns’ starters — didn’t see action in the preseason.

Hunt is in the final year of a two-year extension he signed with the team in 2020. It will pay him $6.25 million if he plays all 17 games. He’s expressed a want to stay with the Browns but also wants to get paid, which might not be in the cards for the former rushing leader unless he churns out a highly-productive year as the No. 2 option behind Chubb.

Hunt has notched 1,406 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground over his three seasons in Cleveland, adding 763 yards receiving and six additional touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

Johnson seems like the more logical trade piece after his breakout season. With Hunt and Chubb banged up, Johnson started a pair of games and finished the season with 534 yards on 100 carries and three touchdowns.