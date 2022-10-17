Browns Urged to Deal Breakout RB to Struggling NFC Squad

The Cleveland Browns have too many cooks in the kitchen on offense, and not enough opportunity for every player to eat.

Somewhat shockingly, Cleveland ran the ball just 18 times on Sunday as opposed to asking placeholder quarterback Jacoby Brissett to heave it through the air on 45 occasions. The stark disparity was uncharacteristic of how the Browns have wanted to play, and have succeeded in playing, this season. It was also a function of falling behind the New England Patriots by double digits in the third quarter and scrambling attempt to throw their way back into the game.

Despite its categorization as an outlier, Cleveland’s defeat highlights something that was already clear — even when the Browns are rushing the ball 35-40 times per game, there’s simply not enough work to go around. That will become even truer when Brissett finds himself forced to pass more frequently to hang with dynamic offenses like the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills coming up on the schedule.

Pro Bowler Nick Chubb carried the ball just 12 times Sunday against the Patriots. Former NFL rushing leader Kareem Hunt had his number called just four times in the run game. And yet again, 2021 breakout RB D’Ernest Johnson didn’t touch the ball on offense once.

The Browns backfield is undeniably stacked, but shelving valuable trade assets like Johnson doesn’t make much sense for a 2-4 team struggling to keep its head above water until Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension.

Browns Past Due to Put Johnson on Trade Market

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Monday suggested that Cleveland move now to do a deal with the reigning Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams for Johnson, two weeks ahead of the NFL’s November 1 trade deadline.

It’s actually a little surprising that Cleveland Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson hasn’t been traded already. Johnson played only one offensive snap through the first five weeks and has yet to register a carry. Unless Nick Chubb or Kareem Hunt suffer an injury, Johnson will likely remain relegated to special teams. This probably wouldn’t be the case if he were to end up with the Los Angeles Rams. L.A.’s rushing attack has been stagnant all season, and the Rams seem to have soured on Cam Akers. Akers has averaged just [three] yards per carry and didn’t play in Week 6 because of personal reasons. While it’s unclear why Akers has been away from the team, it’s clear that L.A. could use a boost on the ground. Johnson could provide it and perhaps improve his stock for 2023 free agency.

Johnson Suited to Several RB-Needy Teams Including Colts, 49ers

Other potential trade destination for Johnson are the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Colts boast arguably the best running back in the NFL in Jonathan Taylor, though he has been consistently hampered by an ankle injury. The addition of Johnson would shore up the Colts’ offensive backfield as they push on toward mid-season.

San Francisco is a less likely bet now, considering how well Jeff Wilson Jr. has played in the absence of injured starter Elijah Mitchell. That said, Wilson has a history of injuries and should he go down before Mitchell’s return, the Niners would be more than thin at the position.

The most likely return for Johnson from any team that dealt for him would be a late-round draft pick, or potentially a pick swap. However, it could be worth it to add a player on a reasonable $1.2 million contract who put up 534 yards and three touchdowns on 100 carries in 2021, per Pro Football Reference.