Browns Running Back Sparks Trade Speculation With Tweet

There’s been much speculation that the Cleveland Browns could move D’Ernest Johnson before the trade deadline and a recent tweet from the running back has some thinking a move could be in the works.

Johnson is coming off a breakout season but hasn’t seen much work with the Browns this year behind Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb on the depth chart. Johnson has played 10 total snaps on offense — nine of those coming last week against the Patriots. He caught two passes for nine yards.

Johnson rarely tweets but had a short message ahead of the Browns’ matchup with the Ravens.

“Trust The Process,” Johnson tweeted.

The tweet was just three words but inspired quite a reaction in the comments section.

“I’m surprised you haven’t requested a trade. Easily a starting RB anywhere else,” one comment read. “Grind when your number is called bro.”

With Chubb and Hunt banged up last season, Johnson made an impression and capitalized on his opportunities when his number was called. Johnson started a pair of games and finished the season with 534 yards on 100 carries and three touchdowns.

Johnson was Pro Football Focus’ top-rated running back with a rushing grade of 90.6 and also collected contributed in the passing game, collecting 19 receptions for 137 yards.

Others also offered encouragement for Johnson, who hasn’t had a chance to build his resume ahead of hitting free agency next offseason.

“They need to get u in some reps. You honestly would start on most teams today in the NFL,” the comment read. “Nick Chubb is great and I believe you will be a top name in the NFL soon as your opportunity comes, keep working your talent has been noticed.”

Browns Run Game Struggled Against the Patriots

While Johnson hasn’t received carries, the Browns running attack has been just fine, with a league-best mark of 172 yards per game.

That being said, Chubb and Hunt were held to just 70 yards last week in a loss to the Patriots with New England keying in on the Browns’ run game. Chubb notched a season-low 12 carries, while Hunt had just four.

“I know eventually the line will do a great job blocking and we will open something up, but it never came for us,” Chubb said on October 19 when asked about his patience when big runs aren’t materializing. “That is part of it. That happens, but back to work today.”

Browns Trusting the Process Amid 3-Game Losing Streak

Johnson isn’t the only one trusting the process within the Browns building as Cleveland looks to hold things together amid a three-game losing streak. The next two weeks against the Ravens and Bengals will be crucial to how the season unfolds.

“We know these games mean more,” Chubb said. “At the end of the day, it is still a game. We have to go out there and play no matter who we are playing. We understand that, but definitely a sense of urgency with this team. We have lost the past three games. We all feel that. We all understand what is going on around here. We are all eager to get out there and play our best game.”

The Browns are a 6.5-point underdog against the Ravens.