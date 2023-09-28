Browns Named Landing Spot for 2-time Rushing Leader via Trade

The Cleveland Browns could still use a big name to bolster their backfield and Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry has emerged as a potential option.

The Browns are fresh off shutting down Henry, holding him to 20 yards on 11 carries in a 27-3 win. However, the two-time rushing leader is one of the more physical backs in the league and ran for 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

The Titans are a mess offensively and Henry is in the final year of his contract. He’s been the focal point of Tennessee’s offense in recent years but if the team is going nowhere, they could look to deal him at some point this season.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox pegged the Browns as a fit for Henry following a season-ending injury to Nick Chubb.

“The Browns could be interested in buying low on the three-time Pro Bowler, as they continue to seek ways to replace Chubb’s production,” Knox wrote. “Cleveland added Kareem Hunt, but he, Pierre Strong Jr. and Jerome Ford combined for a mere 58 rushing yards against Tennessee on Sunday.”

Derrick Henry Could be ‘Stop-Gap’ for Browns

Chubb will miss the rest of the season with what has been reported to be just an MCL tear — a small miracle considering how bad the injury initially looked. The timeline for a return would be six to eight months if that remains the case, which would have Chubb ready for the start of next season.

Still, the Browns face a tough decision on Chubb. The running back market has already been rough and Chubb has no guaranteed money left on the deal next year. The Browns will have to work through Chubb’s future with the franchise, but in the meantime, Henry was pitched as a potential stopgap by former agent Joel Corry.

“Derrick Henry’s a stopgap. … That only works if Tennessee isn’t any good by the trading deadline,” Corry told Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Another option that has been pitched is disgruntled Colts star Jonathan Taylor, who is set to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list. However, Taylor has been much more vocal about wanting a new contract, so he may not be as keen to play as a “rental” with Cleveland. The positive for Taylor would be that he gets to play for a contender and potentially earn his next deal with his play on the field.

Browns Need More Out of Jerome Ford

The Browns have a lot of confidence in Jerome Ford taking on the lead-back role. However, he didn’t provide much run support against the Titans, collecting 18 yards on 10 carries. He did find the end zone twice, with a touchdown apiece running and receiving. The Browns had 78 yards rushing as a team against the Titans.

The Browns didn’t need a big showing on the ground with the passing game clicking and the defense playing at an elite level but head coach Kevin Stefanski is confident it will come with time.

“I just think it’s like any young player — until you’ve done it, you haven’t done it,” Stefanski said on Monday, September 25. “And I think now he’s really entrenched himself in a big part of this offense.”

The Browns face a stiff test on Sunday against a Baltimore Ravens defense that has been good against the run.