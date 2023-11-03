Browns QB Deshaun Watson Issues Admission About Injury

Deshaun Watson isn’t in a rush to get back on the field and won’t be slinging passes for the Cleveland Browns until he feels ready.

Watson has been battling a rotator cuff strain and has missed the majority of the Browns’ last four games. His lone appearance over that span came against the Indianapolis Colts but Watson lasted just a quarter. He was pulled from the game after taking a hard hit and did not look prior to that.

Watson doesn’t want to make the same mistake twice, which he made clear while speaking to media members on Thursday, November 2.

“We’ve all got to be on the same page,” Watson said. “I told the guys that I was ready Indianapolis week. That was my decision, and look, I wasn’t ready. I tried to jump the gun a little bit and it didn’t go our way. So at the end of the day, you’ve got to listen to the experts and all the things that they did.

“It’s my first time dealing with it, so of course I know my body. I’m keeping track of everything that I’m doing and letting them know what’s going on and what’s good and what’s not good. So I think we’ll be on the same page and we’ll all feel right when that time comes.”

Deshaun Watson Unwilling to Give Chances of Playing

Watson has practiced twice this week but his status for Sunday has yet to be decided. He appears to have more zip on his ball in practice but it’s a whole different ballgame once he starts taking hits again. Sunday will mark six weeks since he suffered the injury.

Watson was unwilling to give a percentage on his chances of facing the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

“I can’t be giving out any percentages right now,” Watson said. “It’s been getting better each and every day. You’re trying to get me to say some stuff, but we’re not allowed to speak on injuries to that detail.”

He did provide some rare, positive insight on his situation, saying, “the arrow’s going up,” in terms of his health.

“It’s getting better each and every day,” Watson said. “The process has been very, very good and we’re just doing everything we can to build up strength and everything.”

PJ Walker Will Start if Deshaun Watson Sits Out

If Watson cannot play, it will be PJ Walker getting the starting nod. After some uncertainty earlier in the week, the Browns confirmed their plans on Wednesday, November 1.

“P.J. remains the backup. Yes,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Walker has appeared in three games this season with a pair of starts. He’s passed for 618 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions. Walker’s turnovers have been an issue for the Browns and he vowed to be better after a three-turnover outing in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week.

“If I’m going to be playing, I’ve got to play better to give us a better chance,” Walker said after the 24-20 loss.

The other option for the Browns would be rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He started against the Baltimore Ravens on October 1 when Watson initially went down. Thompson-Robinson did not fare well, tossing three interceptions. The Browns have not been eager to go back to him since.