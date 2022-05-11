AFC North Rival Sounds Off on Browns Trading For Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns‘ decision to deal for QB Deshaun Watson has massive implications both on and off the field, and has elicited strong reactions from around the NFL.

The most recent public comments came from Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader, who left Watson’s off-field conduct out of the discussion and spoke simply to what having a player like Watson under center will do for the Browns next season and moving forward.

“They got a lot better. He’s a really good player,” Reader told Geoff Hobson, senior writer for the Bengals team website, on Wednesday. “He was like Michael Jordan that one time. That’s my brother. I love Deshaun. He has made some special memories for me as a player watching him. Being on the other side, I’ve been blessed to play with some good quarterbacks as of late.”

Reader played alongside Watson as members of the Houston Texans for three seasons from 2017-19. Watson was a Pro Bowler in each of the last two campaigns as Reader’s teammate. The Texans won the AFC South Division each of those final two years and earned trips to the playoffs both times, where they lost in the Wild Card Round and the Divisional Round, respectively.

Watson’s Availability For Browns’ 2022 Season Remains Uncertain

Watson has not played for a full season since it was revealed that he had been named in 22 civil cases alleging sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault. The quarterback faced the potential of criminal charges in nine of those cases — one of which was filed in two Texas counties, upping the total number of legal cases to 10 — though two separate grand juries decided not to bring charges against Watson due to any of those alleged incidents.

Despite the fact that Watson will not be imprisoned or otherwise punished by the authorities due to the allegations against him, he is likely to face some penalty from the NFL. All 22 civil cases against Watson remain active, which Pro Football Network’s Mike Florio said could prove a serious issue for the quarterback’s playing prospects this season.

Florio appeared on the Monday, March 28 edition of The Rich Eisen Show, where he explained that a minimum suspension of six games is likely for Watson, and that’s the best case scenario. If he doesn’t settle the cases prior to the start of the season, things could get considerably worse.

I think at the right moment, at the right time, [Watson and his attorneys] make settlement offers. They come up with a way to properly resolve these cases. The one thing that I think Watson’s camp needs to understand — and I’m not sure that they did as of a week ago, maybe they do now — if there’s 22 cases pending when the season rolls around, there’s a real good chance he’s ending up on paid leave. Twenty-two is too many. One or two, what can you do? Who can stop anyone from suing anyone else for anything? You get to 22, you’re at the point where something happened that shouldn’t have happened here, and we’re not going to let this guy play until these cases are resolved. To the extent that [Watson] thinks he’s going to get suspended six games and everything is going to be fine, he may not play for a full year. And then next year he would get suspended, and then it would be over. So that’s something he needs to factor into his intention, or not, to settle these cases.

First Video of Deshaun Watson at Browns Practice Emerges

As for now, Watson is practicing as though he will start the season under center for the team. The first video of the quarterback taking snaps during Phase II of the Browns’ offseason program was released via Cleveland’s official Twitter account on Wednesday, May 11.

“DW4 tossing it up to Ja’Marcus Bradley,” the caption said.

Watson was brought in to replace four-year starter Baker Mayfield, signing an extension that will keep the former Texans signal caller under center for the next five years at an overall cost of $230 million, every dollar of which is fully guaranteed.

The Browns also signed backup Jacoby Brissett, presumably to fill in for Watson should he be suspended for several games to start the year. Cleveland also signed former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs during the offseason.