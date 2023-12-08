Browns QB Deshaun Watson Called Out for Behavior During Rams Loss

The sight of Deshaun Watson in a suite during the Cleveland Browns‘ 36-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday has caused discontent among some fans and critics.

Watson was shown on the broadcast during the game in a suite sitting next to his girlfriend during the away game at SoFi Stadium. It generated some commentary about his leadership. Senior NFL writer Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic gave some additional insight during an appearance on “Overtime” with Jonathan Peterlin this week.

“I will agree it looks weird,” Kahler said. “For a player whose leadership has been questioned for very valid reasons — optics-wise it’s not what you want. If I were his agent, I would have said to him that he needs to be on the sideline. But we don’t know what the coaching staff asked of him. And Joe Flacco is probably the type of quarterback who like, ‘I got this.’ But we don’t know what Joe wanted or what the coaching staff wanted.”

Watson not wearing team apparel and being shown seemingly away from the team also rubbed some fans the wrong way on social media.

“Deshaun Watson watching from the stands at SoFi in designer clothes rather than on the sideline with Browns’ teammates has some serious Kyrie Irving vibes,” one fan tweeted.

Others have drawn comparisons between the situation and that of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who recently underwent season-ending surgery but remained on the sideline to support his team. Similarly, injured New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has also been on the sideline for a significant portion of the year.

Deshaun Watson Asked to be on Browns’ Sideline

Amid all the talk, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com did some digging on the situation and reported that Watson had asked to be on the sideline.

“For starters, Watson asked to be on the sideline Sunday, but the Browns determined it was too risky so soon after the surgery to repair his fractured glenoid bone,” Cabot said, citing a team spokesman.

Cabot also noted that other injured Browns’ players — including Nick Chubb and Jedrick Wills Jr. — were also in the suite alongside team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam.

“Watson, who’s expected to make a full recovery for next season, will be back with the Browns soon, and he’ll undoubtedly hound [head trainer Joe Sheehan] to let him be on the field for any remaining games that he can,” Cabot wrote. “If he’s far along enough in the healing process, they might acquiesce.”

Browns Expected to Start Joe Flacco Against Jaguars

The Browns are still in quarterback limbo with Watson out. Dorian Thompson-Robinson started a pair of games following Watson’s injury. However, he is still in concussion protocol after taking a hard hit against the Denver Broncos.

Recently acquired veteran QB Joe Flacco started against the Rams and played well. But Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has yet to name a starter.

Flacco finished his first start with 254 yards, a pair of touchdowns and one interception. It was quite the performance from Flacco, considering he spent the first 10 weeks of the season on his couch.

The Browns are 7-5 after a pair of losses but still firmly in the playoff picture. That has Flacco excited about what’s ahead.

“It’s invigorating for sure. It’s exciting. This is what you want,” Flacco said.

The Browns host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.