Browns QB Deshaun Watson Breaks Silence on Future

Embattled Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke with the media at minicamp on Tuesday, sending a message on his immediate and long-term future with the franchise.

There have been two additional civil lawsuits filed against Watson in recent weeks and two more are on the way, per attorney Tony Buzbee. The quarterback reiterated his innocence when asked about the recent developments.

“Like I said, I never assaulted anyone. I never harassed anyone,” Watson told reporters on Tuesday, June 14. “I never disrespected anyone. I never forced anyone to do anything.”

There was also an in-depth piece released by the New York Times that said that Watson booked appointments with at least 66 different women over 17 months. Watson did not want to go into detail on that and referred the question to his legal team.

“I do not think so from what me and my attorneys went through,” Watson told reporters. “At the same time, that is more of a legal question that I can’t really get into details about so you would probably have to ask my attorneys and things like that to confirm.”

Watson previously said during his introductory press conference that he had no regrets about his situation but backtracked on that just a bit.

“I think that question kind of triggered a lot of people, not just women in general but a lot of people in the league from women to males and things like that,” Watson said. “What I was saying is yes, I never assaulted, disrespected or harassed anyone. At the same time, I do understand that I do have regrets as far as the impact it has had on the community and people outside of just myself, and that includes my family, that includes this organization, that includes my teammates in this locker room that have to answer to these questions, that includes the fanbase of the Cleveland Browns and that includes males, females and everyone across the world. That is one thing I do regret is the impact it has triggered so many people, and it is tough to have to deal with.”

Suspension of Deshaun Watson Still Unknown for Browns

Deshaun Watson: I want to be the best teammate I can be | Press Conference Deshaun Watson talks to the media following day one of Mandatory Minicamp from the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. #BrownsMedia #PressConference 2022-06-14T18:05:07Z

Looming over the Browns has been the impending decision on a suspension for Watson. NFL insider Ian Rapoport said a timeline on a decision is likely before training camp in July.

“The idea is that the Browns would know before they start training camp,” Rapoport told Pat McAfee on his show Monday. “Before everyone kinda says goodbye for the summer, in early July or late June, the NFL has had a series of fines or suspensions. That would be a perfect time to do it. You could also do it right before training camp.”

Rapoport was not willing to make a guess on the length of a suspension, although he did note he expects it not to just be a monetary fine.

“I can’t make a real guess because I have the information that’s public but I don’t have the information that’s not,” Rapoport said. “I don’t know what he said in the depositions. I would say the many people that are involved are believing, anticipating that it will be sometime off the field. I would be surprised at this point if it’s just a fine.”

Watson Wants Browns to be ‘Home’ For Remainder of Career

The Browns gave Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million contract following a blockbuster trade this offseason with the Texans. That deal runs through the 2026 season but Watson said he plans to be in Cleveland the rest of his career.

“This is going to be my home for the rest of my career – that is the plan – and everything has been going good,” Watson said.

Watson did not play a snap last season with the Texans as his legal case unfolded. However, his potential as a franchise quarterback is well-documented. Prior to sitting out, he had a trio of Pro Bowl seasons, including a career year in 2020, when he passed for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.