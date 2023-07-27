Browns QB Deshaun Watson Called Out for Recent Comments

Some recent comments from Deshaun Watson did not sit well with Dan Patrick, who called out the Cleveland Browns quarterback after he blamed the media for creating a “narrative” around his off-field troubles.

Watson was suspended for 11 games last season after reaching a settlement with the NFL. More than 20 women accused Watson of sexual assault or harassment during massage therapy sessions. He spent 700 days between starts, sitting out an entire season while he was still with the Houston Texans.

Watson said he shared his story with his teammates and focused on his tough upbringing, which he felt was overshadowed by the coverage of the allegations.

“A lot of people, especially last year, heard different things,” Watson told reporters on July 23. “Especially last year has been the media directing and narrating something else. It’s been kind of overshadowed. So having an opportunity to tell that story in front of those guys and lift those teammates in their eyes and be able to touch them and let them know why I am who I am is definitely powerful.”

Patrick feels that kind of talk is entirely the wrong route for Watson to be taking.

“He can’t be blaming the media, not for the coverage. What happened, any of that. He has to just avoid these landmines there,” Patrick said. “If you don’t want to admit there’s no culpability or whatever you want to say in avoiding some of these things, you don’t want to create a headline here.”

Patrick added: “He is blaming others. That’s the problem I have. You take ownership of it and now move on. We’ve moved on with a lot of athletes in my 40 years of doing this. Take ownership, move on. And people might invest in you.”

Deshaun Watson’s Situation Makes Browns Hard Sell

Part of Patrick’s argument is that Watson’s off-field issues make the Browns a hard sell for a national audience, especially in light of his recent comments. Cleveland has just two primetime games next season. Only Washington has less.

“You want to present the facts, but then how much time do you spend on something like this? Your pre-game show? Nobody wants to hear that Deshaun Watson, ‘the media was out to get him.’ We want to see him play football,” Patrick said. “But even then, I don’t know if people are rooting for Deshaun Watson…when it comes to Deshaun Watson, you can’t play the blame game. You were a creep, you got caught.”

Watson has been must-see TV previously in his career. He led the league in passing during his 2020 campaign and has three Pro Bowls to his name. Watson had some very visible rust when he returned to the field last season, with the Browns going 3-3 in his starts.

Deshaun Watson Feels Comfortable Heading Into Season

The Browns gave up a mighty haul to get Watson and paid him handsomely upon his arrival with a five-year, fully-guaranteed $230 million extension. There’s pressure on Watson to produce, but with limited distractions and no suspension looming, he’s feeling more comfortable heading into Year 2 with the Browns.

“Having an opportunity to go into the season, full offseason locked in and focused definitely feels good and I want to continue to keep channeling and cherishing all that energy. Positive energy that has been spread around this organization, the city and myself,” Watson said.

Watson and the Browns are set to kick off their preseason slate on Thursday, August 3 against the New York Jets in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.