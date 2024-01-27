Browns QB Deshaun Watson Calls Out Media Over Criticism

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had some choice words for the media during the most recent episode of his “QB Unplugged” podcast.

Watson was prompted by his co-host/personal QB coach Quincy Avery with a question about potentially running into someone who may have been “talking crazy” about him.

“The media folks be talking real big on Twitter and then when they get in the locker room or we pass by them in pregame or after games, they all friendly or they don’t say nothing at all,” Watson said on Friday, January 26. “They act like they don’t see me. Some lame stuff like that.”

Watson took particular issue with some recent comments about him “complaining” about scripted plays.

“Look, I never said I was complaining about anybody,” Watson said. “You can go to any coach that coached me, any player that I’m playing with. Four ain’t going to complain about nothing. I’m going to put it all on front street and if I got something to say I’m going to speak it.”

Browns Expect Big Year From Deshaun Watson

Watson hasn’t been a media darling over the last few years. Much of that stems from the dozens of lawsuits filed against him for sexual misconduct. But his play on the field has also generated criticism.

Cleveland gave up three first-round picks to land Watson from the Houston Texans via trade in 2022. The team also handed him a $230 million guaranteed contract. Watson has appeared in just 12 games with the Browns through two seasons. In those games, the results have been mixed. Watson has passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions with the Browns.

During his season-ending press conference, Browns general manager Andrew Berry admitted that keeping Watson on the field is a priority. But he also backed his quarterback, praising the progress he has made.

“We’d all love to have him on the field more often,” Berry said on January 22. “I do feel really good about him, happy with the progress that he’s made within our organization, both on the field and off the field, and we’re looking forward to getting him back next year. We think he’s going to have a really big year and have a ton of confidence in him as our starting quarterback.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Confirms He’s Ahead of Schedule for Return

Watson had surgery to repair a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his right shoulder on November 21, per a release from the team. The Browns QB confirmed he’s ahead of schedule on a potential return but is still taking it day by day.

“Rehab real good. We’re nine [weeks] today actually,” Watson said. “Probably another four to five weeks on the front end. And then for sure another three weeks after that. So between the three-to-four month range is where we start throwing … so I would say probably April. Hopefully, if everything goes well I’ll be able to do spring. We’ll see when we get closer to that.”

Berry also took a cautiously optimistic approach when discussing Watson’s return.

“He’s doing everything in his power in terms of rehab. He’s coming along well,” Berry said. “We anticipate him being on a normal or potentially ahead-of-schedule time. I hesitate to say that because it still is early, but we’re really pleased with this progress so far and certainly looking forward to getting him back when he comes in the spring.”

Watson is entering a critical year and is currently set to count $63.9 million against the cap next season.