Injured Browns QB Deshaun Watson Calls Out Reporters

Deshaun Watson is not happy with some of the reporting surrounding his injury, and the Cleveland Browns quarterback set the record straight on October 26.

Watson has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with a strained right rotator cuff. After missing two games, Watson started in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts but did not re-enter the game after taking a hard hit in the first quarter.

“The timeline for rotator cuff injuries is usually four to six weeks,” Watson said. “I felt during the week that I had the opportunity to play right at that kind of three-week, four-week mark, and I just didn’t have the strength and things like that to be able to go out there and play a full complete game.”

Watson finished the game against the Colts with an abysmal stat line, going 1-of-5 for 5 yards with an interception.

A lot of reporting has been flying around in recent weeks regarding Watson’s health, his contract situation and the vibes within the Browns locker room. Watson said anything that comes from a national source is unfounded.

“None of those national people know me. They don’t talk to me, so why would anybody listen to any of that stuff, all of that speculation?” Watson said. “If it ain’t coming from me, then all of that other s*** is bulls***.”

Deshaun Watson: ‘I Worked My ‘A**’ Off’

Browns QB Deshaun Watson said that he doesn’t talk to any national media members and, therefore, they shouldn’t be listened to: “If it ain’t coming from me, all that other sh*t is bullsh*t.”#Browns pic.twitter.com/kX1V7yquZ5 — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) October 26, 2023

Watson’s speaking to the media despite being ruled out is a step in the right direction. He has remained mostly silent during the injury saga and the Browns’ handling of the situation as a franchise caused a lot of confusion.

Watson is signed to an unprecedented $230 million fully guaranteed contract. That has generated some conversation that Watson does not want to play because the money is coming to him regardless.

He shut down the conspiracy theories and made it clear that he desperately wants to get on the field with his teammates but is unable to right now.

“Why wouldn’t I want to play?” Watson said. “I’ve worked my a** off for two years to get back to playing, so why wouldn’t I want to play? This is what I’ve been doing since I was 6 years old. I see all the same things. I see all the narratives, this and that.

“All of that stuff is just trying to cause controversy and commotion. I’m fine. I’m happy. I’m not happy with the injury. I’m in a great space mentally. I’m in a great space spiritually,” he said.

Deshaun Watson Still Unsure of Timeline to Return

The Browns will start PJ Walker against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. Watson will be focused on rehabbing his shoulder and said he’s going back to the “drawing board.”

“I’m building the muscle around it,” Watson said. “Not sure if it’s gonna linger or not, but right now it’s more about being able to control the ball.

“The four- to six-week timeline is just a generic timeline for the rotator cuff. It could be longer. I don’t know. Until [we all] feel very, very comfortable I can be the QB we saw vs. Tennessee, I just don’t know,” he said. “It might be shorter it might be longer.”

Walker has been able to lead the Browns to a pair of wins but has struggled in his appearances. He’s completing 50% of his passes and has tossed 3 interceptions.

Cleveland ranks nearly dead last as a team in almost every major passing category, including completion percentage (56.5) and QB rating (61). The Browns’ 1,174 passing yards this season is ahead of only the New York Jets‘.