Browns QB Deshaun Watson Sends Clear Message on Return

There have been no surprises with Deshaun Watson’s recovery and the Cleveland Browns QB expects to be on the field at the start of next season.

Watson was back in Cleveland recently following surgery and rehab in Los Angeles for a season-ending shoulder injury he suffered November 12 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The surgery repaired a displaced fracture to the glenoid in Watson’s right shoulder, per a release from the team. The Browns said that a full recovery is expected prior to the start of the 2024 season.

Watson shared that everything is on track with his rehab but he does not have a timeline of when he could be back throwing the ball around.

“It’s all in the doctor’s hands,” Watson told News 5 Cleveland on December 23. “Whenever they tell me that I can get out the sling, I’ll be out [there]. Until then, I’m just going to follow every rules and every precaution they want me to follow.”

It was the second shoulder injury Watson suffered this season. He also missed all but one quarter during a four-game stretch earlier in the season. The team said the two shoulder injuries were unrelated.

Deshaun Watson Supporting Browns From Afar

Watson did admit that it’s been hard for him to be away from the team. He was hoping to help lead the team on a playoff run but has been forced to watch from afar due to his injury.

“I’m always excited to be around my brothers and my teammates and see those guys work and I’m going to be right there with ’em and supporting ’em and just keep pushing forward,” Watson said. “It’s always tough just to be away from the teammates and just the game of football. You work so hard to be a part of it. But at the same time, injuries happen and you just got to be able to deal with the outcome that comes with it. But I’m very supportive, and the guys got to keep rolling because they’re on fire right now.”

Watson tweeted a rare public message of support for the Browns during their latest win against the Houston Texans. The message was directed at quarterback Joe Flacco and Amari Cooper, who combined for a huge day in Houston.

“Joe & Coop!!!!! Letssss gooooo!” Watson wrote.

The Browns went 5-1 with Watson as the starting quarterback this season. He completed 61.4% of his passes for 1,115 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions in those games.

PJ Walker, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Flacco have all seen time as the starter this season. However, it’s been Flacco who has seen the most success. The 38-year-old former Super Bowl MVP has turned back the clock, passing for 300 yards in three consecutive games. Cleveland is 3-1 in his starts.

Deshaun Watson Will be Browns Starter After Return

Flacco’s strong play has generated some conversation about Watson’s future in Cleveland. However, the team is locked in with Watson as their starter through the 2026 season. That’s thanks to a $230 million fully guaranteed deal the Browns handed Watson upon his arrival in 2022.

The hope is Watson can overcome his latest injury and be the Pro Bowl passer the Browns imagined when they made the trade. And while Flacco’s been great, he’s almost 40 years old and is not the long-term solution. However, he may have earned himself another shot to start somewhere around the NFL next season.

“Flacco, who’s loved being back in the game, will certainly want to be somewhere next season where he has a chance to play, and this might not be the right spot,” Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote on Sunday, December 24. “The only way he’ll see the field here is if Deshaun Watson gets hurt. There might be other opportunities for him to be a bridge starter or compete with someone for [a] job. But he loves it here, and the Browns love him.”

Flacco and the Browns have a chance to lock up a playoff spot on Thursday against the New York Jets. Cleveland is a touchdown favorite for the home matchup.