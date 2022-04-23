Browns QB Deshaun Watson Recruiting Veteran Wide Receiver

Deshaun Watson is on the recruiting trail, signaling to veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson that he’d welcome him to the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson named the Browns as one of four teams he’d like to play for if he returns to the NFL next season and opts to put off retirement. The other teams he noted were the Chiefs, Broncos and Packers.

Jackson posted a photo of himself in a Browns jersey saying, “Ain’t gonna lie. That look kinda icey.” Jackson also tagged Watson in the post, who responded, “Nah for real! Let’s run it!”

Seems like Deshaun Watson wouldn’t mind DeSean Jackson coming to the #Browns 👀 pic.twitter.com/TCQKT8BSjt — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) April 22, 2022

Jackson Toying With Idea of Retirement

Jackson split last season with the Rams and Raiders and while his production wasn’t to his previous Pro Bowl level, the 35-year-old proved he can have his moments as an explosive weapon. He averaged 22.7 yards per catch and found the end zone twice. Jackson has five 1,000-yard seasons as a pro, making the Pro Bowl three times. If he did land in Cleveland, Jackson could be a great mentor for second-year Browns pass-catcher Anthony Schwartz, if he accepted that role.

Schwartz was the fastest player in last year’s draft, running a 4.27-second 40-yard dash. Jackson could also possibly play a role in the return game if anything happened to newly-signed specialist Jakeem Grant Sr.

“I’m not really sure if I’m going to play next year or not,” Jackson told Ashley Nicole Moss on Laces Out. “I know I announced it and said I was going to play, but it’s just really, where I am at this point in my life, it’s got to be the right fit. To play 14 years in the NFL, going to Philly, going to Washington, Tampa, going back to Philly and then playing for the Rams and then playing for the Raiders, it’s got to fit right for me. But my career has been one hell of a ride.”

Browns Could Still Bring Back Jarvis Landry

The Browns are still sorting out their wide receiver room and could use one more reliable veteran pass-catcher. That could come in the form of a reunion with Jarvis Landry, who remains a free agent after being released by the Browns earlier this offseason. Landry visited with the Saints with week.

Landry’s camp has been clear that he’d be into coming back to the Browns to play with Watson. Landry fired his agent earlier this offseason and is now represented by Roosevelt Barnes and Jovan Barnes of ISE Worldwide. Roosevelt Barnes told Cleveland.com that Landry would be open to returning to the Browns.

“That’s his home and he loves it there,” Barnes told Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot. “There’s mutual interest in him being back there, but Jarvis also has interest from some other teams as well.”

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said Landry — and to an extent, Jadeveon Clowney — is interested in returning due to the addition of Watson to replace Baker Mayfield.

“I don’t know if those guys would be back if it was status quo but I think the idea of having Deshaun Watson is how… has added something when it comes to the desirability of the Browns.”