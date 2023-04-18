Browns QB Deshaun Watson Fires Back at Critics With Strong Message

Deshaun Watson has heard the noise about him not being the quarterback he once was but the Cleveland Browns star isn’t sweating it and had a message for his doubters.

Watson addressed the media on Tuesday ahead of the second day of offseason workouts in Berea with a strong statement on his play.

“I don’t say anything. That’s their own opinions,” Watson said, per 92.3 The Fan. “I know who I am. This organization knows who I am. At then end of the day, I have the opportunity to prove (myself).”

Watson is coming off a year where he missed 11 games due to a suspension and didn’t look overly sharp upon his return. But a level of rust was expected from the former passing leader, who spent 700 days between starts before he suited up for a game against his former team — the Houston Texans — on December 4.

In all, Watson completed 58.2% of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions, per Pro Football Reference. The Browns went 3-3 with Watson at the helm, although there were a variety of other factors in play, including some very inclement weather at times.

Deshaun Watson: ‘Last Year Was Whirlwind’ With Browns

Watson also spent a good chunk of his first season with the Browns away from the team due to the suspension, so he was learning a lot on the fly. He was also building an in-game relationship with head coach Kevin Stefanski — the offensive play-caller — during his short stint as the starter.

“I have a vision that me and the staff and this organization want to go in. Last year was just kind of a whirlwind,” Watson said. “Coming in this year, I’m ahead of the game.”

Watson has been working with some of his wide receivers in Texas this offseason and now gets a more formal opportunity to work with his playmakers during the offseason program. He understands the importance of this lead-up period before things get more serious in camp.

“I think it’s just that bond and chemistry. That brotherhood that you build. Guys are coming over, we’re training and we’re going out to eat,” Watson said. “That chemistry, that vibe, it just takes it to a whole other level.”

Deshaun Watson Wants to Get Cleveland Rocking With Wins

The Browns made the blockbuster trade for Watson last season with the expectation that it would make them a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Watson’s reputation was among the best in the league for his play on the field and he looked like the franchise quarterback Cleveland had been missing for decades.

It didn’t play out immediately due to all the other factors but Watson expects to change that this season.

“A lot of wins, a lot of Ws,” Watson said of his expectations. “The biggest thing is to win a lot of games and have this city rocking.”

Watson will have some new weapons to work with. The Browns acquired Elijah Moore via a trade with the New York Jets and added another speedster in veteran Marquise Goodwin. They’ll combine forces with Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, who ate up the majority of work last season for Cleveland.