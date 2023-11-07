Browns Issue 2-Word Statement on Deshaun Watson’s Health

Deshaun Watson took some hits against the Arizona Cardinals during the Cleveland Browns‘ 27-0 victory on Sunday but he’ll be all good to face the Baltimore Ravens this week.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about his quarterback’s health on Monday, November 6 and kept it simple.

“He’s good,” Stefanski said.

Watson missed extensive time with a rotator cuff strain but returned to action to face the Cardinals. He needed some time to find his rhythm against Arizona but finished with a solid stat line. Watson completed 63.3 percent of his passes, tallying 219 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

It wasn’t overly impressive but the Browns didn’t need him to be with the defense limiting the Cardinals to just 58 yards of total offense — the lowest mark for a team this season in the NFL.

Watson didn’t look 100 percent and admitted after the game he’s not all the way back yet. However, he had his moments, which included a pair of deep connections with Amari Cooper.

“I get to see him in practice. I get to see him in games. You’re going to have some misses,” Stefanski said. “Not many people are throwing 100 percent on a completion percentage, but the balls that he threw, two in particular, stick out — the one to Amari, the deep one, and then the earlier play action to Amari in stride. I thought he made really good decisions, but he’s a good player and he made some big plays for us [Sunday].”

Browns Looking to Avenge Lopsided Loss to Ravens

Watson missed the first matchup with the Ravens, which Baltimore dominated, winning 28-3. Much of that was due to the Browns’ quarterback situation. Watson was a late scratch and Cleveland turned to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who tossed three interceptions.

The Browns now get a shot at the AFC North-leading Ravens with Watson back.

“You always want to play better with the loss. So we definitely want to show up and put our better foot forward,” Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki said. “Incredible team. They’re playing really good ball and so we’re up for the challenge to practice our tails off and come ready to play.”

The matchup is not expected to be an offensive display, with both teams boasting elite defensive units. The betting total for the game indicates that, coming in at 38.5 points.

Amari Cooper Advises Deshaun Watson to Slide More

"[Shoulder] feels good. Made some big throws and took care of it. Came out healthy." Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper left Sunday with a @Browns win, full health, and momentum heading into next week. 🎤 @AKinkhabwala pic.twitter.com/cDCufWw1qR — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 5, 2023

Cooper was all smiles after putting up his best game of the season with his QB back in action. The veteran pass-catcher hauled in five catches for 139 yards with a touchdown. However, he did have some advice for Watson after the game.

“He made some phenomenal throws out there,” Cooper said after the game during an on-field interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala of CBS Sports. “I’ve just been worried. He’s so dynamic. I had to tell him like, ‘Yo, slide sometimes.’ But he went out there and he did his thing.”

The Browns season is dependent on Watson’s health and they can’t have their quarterback taking any unnecessary hits to his already damaged shoulder. However, Watson vowed that he wouldn’t let the injury affect his mindset on the field.

“When I step on the field, I’m not worried about that,” Watson said after beating the Cardinals. “I’m going out there and try to be the best I can be and try to make every throw.”

The Browns are a six-point underdog for the matchup against the Ravens.