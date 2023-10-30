Browns Give 6-Word Injury Update on QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson sat out on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks and the Cleveland Browns are still unsure when their franchise QB will be back on the field.

Watson has been dealing with a rotator cuff strain, which has kept him sidelined for most of the last month. Watson played one quarter against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 but has missed the majority of the last four games. The Browns have gone 2-2 over that span, mostly thanks to their NFL-leading defense.

Browns head coach did not have anything new to report on his QB following Sunday’s loss, which dropped Cleveland to 4-3.

“He’ll be back when he’s ready,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

The Browns made a decision early in the week that Watson would not face the Seahawks. His shoulder was clearly not at 100% against the Colts. He was just 1-of-5 for 5 yards and an interception. The Browns want to play it safe with Watson to minimize the risk of the injury getting worse.

“I will always make what I think are the best decisions for our football team, for Deshaun, and I feel like this is the best decision for this week,” Stefanski said on October 25.

Turnovers Doom Browns Against Seahawks

What’s painful for the Browns is that with decent quarterback play, their record would be much improved. PJ Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson have both started games for the Browns, throwing eight interceptions to just one touchdown with Watson on the sideline.

Walker accounted for three turnovers against the Seahawks, including a tide-turning interception late. Seattle flipped that interception into the game-winning score.

“Turnovers happen,” Walker said after the loss. “I haven’t seen a quarterback play a football game in his career that never really turned the ball over. They happen. I just have to try to eliminate them. The second one hurt, especially. The first one was a miscommunication. It’s tough.”

With Watson’s status still up in the air, Walker said he’s still preparing like he’ll start next week against the Arizona Cardinals.

“I prepare to start every week. You can’t just go out there and not prepare mentally and physically,” Walker said. “For me, I just keep the same preparation every week.”

The Browns are expected to at least investigate their trade options at the trade deadline to improve the backup quarterback spot. Veterans that could be available include Jacoby Brissett, Andy Dalton, Jameis Winston, or Ryan Tannehill.

Browns Set to Face Joshua Dobbs Next Week

The Browns will face the Cardinals next week and it will be Joshua Dobbs getting the start at quarterback for Arizona. There was a Kyler Murray would make his season debut but the Cardinals are going to wait at least one more week, per head coach Jonathan Gannon. Murray suffered a torn ACL towards the end of last season.

Dobbs was traded to the Cardinals by the Browns at the start of the season. Cleveland was hopeful that Thompson-Robinson could hold down the No. 2 spot on the depth chart after a strong preseason.

However, it became clear in his first action against the Baltimore Ravens that he was not ready. The Browns have not tried to go back to DTR despite Walker’s below-average play.

The Browns have opened as an 8.5-point favorite for the Week 9 matchup against the Cardinals.