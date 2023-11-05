Browns QB Deshaun Watson Called Out for Performance Against Cardinals

Deshaun Watson returned to the lineup for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals but he wasn’t looking like his old self.

Watson was 11-of-20 in the first half against the Arizona defense, notching 136 yards and a touchdown. His lone touchdown came on a pass that deflected off a Cardinals defender and into the arms of a waiting Amari Cooper. He also hit Cooper on a nice 59-yard pass down the sideline.

However, fans were not pleased with Watson’s play and voiced their displeasure on social media.

“Deshaun Watson looks awful against the Cardinals defense,” one fan wrote. “What do you think is going to happen against Baltimore next week?”

Watson has missed most of the last four games with a rotator cuff strain. He was able to practice this week and his velocity looked good in practice. However, there was some wobble on Watson’s passes against the Cardinals and he routinely looked off while trying to connect with his receivers. He also did little to protect himself, taking some big hits.

“Man. The ball just doesn’t look right out of Deshaun Watson’s hand. Few good throws, but so many touch passes are off,” Jeff D. Lowe of Barstool Sports tweeted. “I’m also pretty sure an injured Watson is still better than any other option.”

That sentiment is likely correct. Backup PJ Walker did little to prove that he could spark the Browns offense in his opportunities over the last month, which included a pair of starts. Walker passed for 618 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions. While Watson hasn’t looked like a $230 million QB, he’s at least not turning the ball over.

“It wasn’t pretty, but no turnovers is my biggest takeaway for Browns QB Deshaun Watson at the half,” Brad Stainbrook of theOBR.com tweeted.

Walker is serving as the backup on Sunday, with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson available as the emergency third QB.

Deshaun Watson Said He Wouldn’t ‘Jump Gun’ on Return

Watson attempted to return to the field against the Indianapolis Colts on October 22. However, he admitted he likely jumped the gun and wasn’t ready to go. Watson was 1-of-5 with an interception against the Colts before being pulled after taking a hard hit.

“We’ve all got to be on the same page,” Watson said on November 2. “I told the guys that I was ready Indianapolis week. That was my decision, and look, I wasn’t ready. I tried to jump the gun a little bit and it didn’t go our way. So at the end of the day, you’ve got to listen to the experts and all the things that they did.

“It’s my first time dealing with it, so of course I know my body. I’m keeping track of everything that I’m doing and letting them know what’s going on and what’s good and what’s not good. So I think we’ll be on the same page and we’ll all feel right when that time comes.”

Browns Defense Shines Against Cardinals

Watson has been disappointing but the Browns defense has been outstanding. Cleveland limited the Cardinals to 31 first-half yards and Denzel Ward picked off rookie Clayton Tune to set up the Browns’ first touchdown.

The defense has carried much of the load for the Browns through the first half of the season. The unit entered Sunday ranked first in total yards allowed per game (260.0).

Tune drew the start for the Cardinals — his first of the season. Tune was just 5-of-8 for 22 yards with an interception in the first half.