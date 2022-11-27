Browns QB Deshaun Watson Sends Strong Message After OT Win

The Cleveland Browns will enter Deshaun Watson’s first start with some momentum thanks to a thrilling overtime win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Browns used a highlight reel touchdown grab from David Njoku and some overtime heroics from Jacoby Brissett, Amari Cooper and Nick Chubb to seal the thrilling win, which moved the team to 4-7.

The Browns playoff hopes are hanging by a string but the win is certainly something to build on as Cleveland looks to stay in the mix. Watson loved it and fired off an Instagram post after the victory.

“Godspeed,” Watson wrote. “4speed!”

Watson is set to return from an 11-game suspension next Sunday against his former team, the Houston Texans. The Dolphins blew Houston out for most of the afternoon during a 30-15 loss in their most recent outing.

Watson Should Provide Boost for Browns Offense

Watson has been accused by more than two dozen women of sexual assault and other inappropriate sexual misconduct during massage sessions. As his legal case unfolded, Watson did not play a snap last season with the Texans.

“I’ll continue to stand on my innocence, just because, you know, settlements and things like that happen doesn’t mean that a person is guilty for anything,” Watson said on August 18, after the settlement agreement. “I feel like a person has an opportunity to stand on his innocence and prove that, and we proved that from a legal side, and just going to continue to push forward as an individual and as a person.”

However, his potential as a franchise quarterback is well-documented. Prior to sitting out, he had a trio of Pro Bowl seasons, including a career year in 2020, when he passed for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

Watson was away from the team for the preseason but has been around the facility since October. He started to practice with the squad on November 14, although the majority of first-team reps were still going to Brissett as the Browns prepared for their weekly matchups.

He played sparingly in the preseason, making just one appearance against Jacksonville. Watson completed one pass for seven yards.

Jacoby Brissett Goes Out Winner

With Watson out, the Browns turned to Brissett to start at quarterback and the journeyman QB exceeded expectations despite Cleveland’s lackluster record. He finished with 12 touchdowns, five interceptions and 2,608 yards through the air.

Brissett goes out a winner, playing a key role in the thrilling come-from-behind victory against one of his mentors in Tom Brady, who he quoted after the game.

“I mean this is no disrespect. But in the words of Tom Brady, that was fuckin’ awesome. That was f–kin’ awesome,” Brissett said after the game.

It wasn’t an easy tenure as the starter for the Browns but Brissett provided some strong leadership for the team amid its struggles.

“I still have a job to do. I’m still on the team,” Brissett said. “I’ve still got to be the same person every day, no matter what. I’m excited for him to come back and looking forward to next week.”

Brissett signed a one-year deal with the Browns and will be a free agent next season.