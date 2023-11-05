Browns QB Deshaun Watson Sends Message on Injury After Blowout

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson admitted he’s still not at 100 percent after a dominant 27-0 victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Watson has been dealing with a rotator cuff strain, which forced him to miss most of the last four games. He did appear against the Indianapolis Colts on October 22 but lasted only a quarter before being taken out of the game after being drilled by Colts defender Dayo Odeyingbo.

Watson was thankful to get through his first full contest since September 24 on Sunday without any major issues, although he’s still not fully recovered.

“I’m not 100%. I just came from an injury. I was 19 for 30, so I missed a couple of throws that I want, that I know I can make,” Watson said after the game. “Just got to keep striving, and I’m striving to get better each and every opportunity that I get.”

Deshaun Watson Not Worried About Taking Hits

Watson did not shy away from contact during the matchup and took a couple of big hits. He vowed after the game that he wouldn’t let the idea of re-injuring the shoulder stifle his mindset on the field.

“One play can be a changing injury,” Watson said. “When I step on the field, I’m not worried about that. I’m going out there and try to be the best I can be and try to make every throw and try to make sure that I go out there and have positivity for that energy for the offense. So, I’m not thinking about a hit or anything like that. I’m just going out there trying to execute the play.”

The challenge will be tougher next week for Watson and the Browns as they travel to take on the 7-2 Baltimore Ravens. Watson missed the first matchup, which the Ravens dominated, 28-3.

Deshaun Watson Not Sharp Against Cardinals

Watson looked a bit off against the Cardinals but had his moments. He connected with Amari Cooper on a pair of long passes, including a 49-yard dime in the fourth quarter.

“It wasn’t really a confidence boost. I already knew I could do that. So, like I said before, I’ve been preparing for the last six weeks to come out here and try to perform as best I can, and that’s how it was,” Watson said of the deep connections with Cooper. “I just stayed the course, blocked out the noise, and I know my body and I know the training staff and the medical protocols that we went through to get back to the stage.”

His final stat line was not terrible, going 19 of 30 for 219 yards and a pair of scores. His QB rating of 107.5 was the third highest of his Browns’ tenure. However, Watson did show some inconsistency and a lack of accuracy on some of his passes.

“I mean, that’s every game. Some games you start off ten straight. Some games you start off five in a row,” Watson said. “That’s part of the game. That’s part of all that. So you just got to continue to just keep pushing through. It’s a long game, long 60 minutes, and things can happen. Things can change fast. You just kind of just keep working through it and then let the game come to you. Can’t force it.”

Considering his $230 million fully guaranteed contract, the Browns need a little more out of their franchise QB, especially against the better teams in the league.

The Ravens have opened as a 5-point favorite against the Browns for their Week 10 matchup.