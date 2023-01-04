Browns QB Deshaun Watson Pens Emotional Message for GF on Social Media

Deshaun Watson posted an emotional message for his girlfriend ahead of the Cleveland Browns finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Watson posted in celebration of his girlfriend Jilly Anais’ 27th birthday, giving her a special shoutout on Instagram, where he has 1.4 million followers.

“Happy QUEEN Day Luv!!!! Today is your day!” he wrote on January 2. “May The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace! & Continue to bless you with many more years of happiness, love, and success! You will achieve whatever you desire my twin! 💛🤞🏾You know this shii 4ever set in stone!!!! 🔒 I love you shorty! It’s only UP from here! Take over the WORLD! 🙏🏾💯 Big Dawg Shii!”

As he does on most of his posts, Watson restricted the comments. Watson and Anais have been going strong for years, per TMZ. She’s posted multiple times since Watson landed with the Browns, showing her support for the team and her QB boyfriend.

Watson was suspended for the first 11 games and fined $5 million for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy. Dozens of women alleged he committed sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. Watson has previously denied any wrongdoing.

“Look, I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation,” Watson told Aditi Kinkhabwala in an interview in August. “The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward.”

Watson Coming Off Best Performance WIth Browns

The Browns traded for Watson in the offseason, giving up a treasure trove of picks to land the former Texans QB. They also inked him to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract upon his arrival.

Watson got off to a bumpy start with the Browns but has shown progression in each start. His latest outing against the Commanders was his best to date, tossing a trio of touchdown passes in the 24-10 victory.

“A good day, especially to start 2023,” Watson said of the win on January 1, “and what the future is going to hold for the Cleveland Browns.”

In all, Watson has passed for 872 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in his five starts. The Browns are 3-2 in those games.

“Each week has been an opportunity for me to build my confidence and get back in that rhythm,” Watson said. “Each week has been a stepping-stone we’ve been — I’ve been — able to check off the box of what we want to improve and you know, get ready for the next season.”

Steelers Get First Look at Watson on Sunday

Watson will get the first taste of the Browns’ rivalry with the Steelers on Sunday in the season finale. The Browns won the first matchup of the season 29-17 but Jacoby Brissett was quarterbacking the team.

“We don’t have a lot of exposure to him,” Steelers coach Tomlin said. “The first in-stadium exposure is going to be a significant one for us. Understanding how to manage his talents, his mobility. His ability to extend plays and make throws.”

Watson and the Browns have a chance to play spoiler against their AFC North rival. The Steelers have managed to keep their narrow playoff hopes alive but a loss to the Browns on Sunday would end that.