Browns QB Deshaun Watson Breaks Silence With 1-Word Message

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had a one-word message following successful surgery on his injured shoulder.

The surgery repaired a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his right shoulder, per a release from the team. Watson has already been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Watson took to X (formerly known as Twitter) with his first update since the surgery.

“Godspeed,” Watson wrote, with a praying emoji.

The good news for the Browns and Watson is that the rehab process is scheduled to begin on Friday and a full recovery is expected prior to the start of the 2024 season.

Watson remains a key part of the Browns’ future, thanks in large part to the $230 million, fully guaranteed contract he signed after a trade to Cleveland in 2022. So far, that trade has been tough to swallow for the Browns.

Through two seasons, Watson will have appeared in just 12 games for Cleveland. He missed all but one quarter of play during a four-game stretch earlier this season with a rotator cuff strain. He also served an 11-game suspension last season after a settlement with the NFL over violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Deshaun Watson Still Has Faith Browns Can Reach Their Goals

The Browns are down two of their premier offensive players in Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb — who was lost in Week 2 — and Watson. Still, the Browns have a 7-3 record and are firmly in the postseason picture, one game back of the AFC-leading Baltimore Ravens.

Watson is frustrated by the injury but has faith that the Browns will push on and continue to pursue their goal of winning a Super Bowl.

“It’s very frustrating, but hey, it’s part of life, and what I’ve been able to deal with my 28 years of my life. It’s just another stone that’s in the way,” Watson said on November 15 after the injury was announced. ” I still believe we still will with the guys in this locker room. You know, I just wanted to be physically a part of it on the field with those guys.”

The Browns went 5-1 with Watson as the starting quarterback this season. He completed 61.4% of his passes for 1,115 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions in those games.

Joe Flacco Gets Going With Browns at Practice

The Browns brought in veteran quarterback Joe Flacco this week to help fill the void with Watson out. He practiced with the team on Wednesday for the first time.

“I’m a veteran guy that’s been around a lot at this point in the season with a team that’s doing well. So, I think there’s a lot of different things that I can bring to the table,” Flacco said. “But I honestly just want to keep it day-to-day and focus on what I can. And right now, that’s just kind of learning the offense and becoming a part of the team.”

Flacco was initially signed to the practice squad but is expected to join Dorian Thompson-Robinson and PJ Walker on the active roster soon. However, Thompson-Robinson will continue to be the starter, at least for the meantime.

“Dorian will start and Joe’s role is to support this team,” Stefanski said. “Coming in here, we were able to add a guy with a ton of experience. He’ll be great for that room. He’ll be great for this team.”

The Browns are banking that Flacco’s veteran leadership can help an inexperienced quarterback room. With a 10-5 playoff record, Flacco brings a wealth of postseason experience that is largely absent in the current roster.