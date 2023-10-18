Browns QB Deshaun Watson Put on Notice as Injury Issues Linger

After the Cleveland Browns‘ most recent victory against the San Francisco 49ers, Stephen A. Smith called out Deshaun Watson as the most disappointing quarterback in the NFL.

Watson has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. He put up just one solid performance this season prior to the issue and the team has gone 2-1 in his starts. Watson is completing his passes at a 63.7 percent clip and has accounted for four touchdowns and two interceptions. His most recent game was the most promising of his Browns career, passing for 289 yards and two scores in a win against the Tennessee Titans.

However, Watson is a target of criticism due to the hefty haul of first-round picks the Browns gave up to acquire him, along with the $230 million contract Cleveland inked him to following the trade.

Smith clearly isn’t a fan of what Watson is bringing to the table for the Browns. He called him out as the most disappointing quarterback this season.

“The issue is Deshaun Watson,” Smith said on “First Take” on Monday, October 16. “Now I’m saying this because a few years ago, before his off-field situation really ballooned and got out of control — self-inflicted no doubt — we talked about Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun. This is before that playoff series against Josh Allen that Patrick Mahomes had. This is before Joe Burrow burst on the scene and took the Bengals to the Super Bowl and AFC Championship. We were talking about Deshaun Watson! That’s why they gave him $230 million.”

Stephen A. Smith Names Deshaun Watson Biggest Disappointment

Smith’s argument is that Watson has not looked like the QB who was racking up Pro Bowls in Houston. Instead, Smith believes he’s been a hindrance for a Browns squad that boasts one of best defenses in the league.

“We came into the season expecting to see something resembling the Deshaun Watson of old. We have not seen that,” Smith said. “If Deshaun Watson resembled anything like what we saw before his transgressions … think about what Cleveland could be. That’s why he’s my biggest disappointment.”

The Browns were hoping Watson could be the quarterback the franchise has missed for decades. And they invested heavily in that assumption. He still could be but it hasn’t been smooth sailing so far and the future is murky.

Watson’s cap hit next season is set to be around $64 million — the highest in league history. The Browns could find a way to restructure his deal, but as it currently sits, that number is on the books every year through the 2026 season. It severely limits what Cleveland can do with the rest of the roster going forward and their title window is now.

Deshaun Watson Still ‘Day to Day’ With Injury

The hope for the Browns is that Watson will be able to practice this week and suit up against the Indianapolis Colts. He did not practice on Monday and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski continued to characterize Watson’s status as day-to-day.

“We’ll know more as the week progresses,” Stefanski said on Monday, October 16. “He’s working through his rehab, which does include throwing. But not going to get into specifics past that. But he’s making progress for sure.”

The Browns turned to Dorian Thompson-Robinson and PJ Walker with Watson out, going 1-1 over that span. Cleveland was throttled by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 during a 28-3 loss but then pulled off a massive win against the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers coming off a bye.

Both backup QBs struggled in their starts — Thompson-Robinson against the Ravens and Walker against the 49ers. But with Watson’s time on the sideline seemingly coming to an end, the offense is expected to bring more to the table to complement their “best in the world” defense.