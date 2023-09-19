Browns QB Deshaun Watson Put on Notice With Baker Mayfield Comparison

Deshaun Watson put up another rough performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 26-22 loss on Monday night and the Cleveland Browns quarterback is taking some major heat for his poor play.

Watson was 22-of-40 for 235 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers. However, he also tossed a pick-six and lost a pair of fumbles — one that was turned into a touchdown by Pittsburgh.

The Browns gave up a king’s ransom for Watson two offseasons ago, sending three first-round picks to the Houston Texans to land him as Baker Mayfield’s replacement.

The Browns also inked Watson to a five-year deal with $230 million fully guaranteed — a move that was highly criticized at the time considering Watson’s public image following a slew of lawsuits alleging sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions.

Baker Mayfield Outperforming Deshaun Watson So Far This Season

With Watson struggling and Mayfield playing some solid football with the 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the heat is starting to rise for everyone in Cleveland — from Watson, to head coach Kevin Stefanski and even general manager Andrew Berry.

“It’s time to talk about the Browns decision to give Deshaun Watson a $230 million contract — fully guaranteed,” NFL reporter Dov Kleiman tweeted. “You expect more than this from a franchise QB you gave up a ton of picks and money — he’s not playing well at all.”

Others pointed to the fact that the Browns have linked themselves to Watson for the foreseeable future and can’t go back now, despite his sub-par play.

“Baker Mayfield looks better than Deshaun Watson… grass isn’t always greener on the other side,” one commenter wrote. “Browns paying for it! Watson is due so much damn money… they are so screwed the next few years.”

So far this season, Mayfield has a 104.4 QB rating, recording 490 yards and three touchdowns. He hasn’t thrown an interception. Mayfield signed a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the Bucs this offseason.

Watson has 389 yards, two touchdowns and has tossed a pair of interceptions. His QB rating is currently 69.1 and on Monday he was responsible for more Steelers touchdowns than Browns ones. Watson is under contract through the 2026 season.

Deshaun Watson Says He Played ‘Sh**ty’ Against Steelers

Watson had multiple chances to help the Browns pull out a victory against the Steelers but failed to rise to the occasion. After the game, he put the blame for the loss firmly on his shoulders.

“It’s still coming along. Tonight, it was shitty,” Watson said. “You put it on me. I can take the full blame, I can take the criticism and I’m going to do that. And I told everyone in our offense, the whole team, I’m going to do better for this team, for this organization so we can win games like that. And I’m fine with taking the criticism and I will be better.”

Watson and the Browns have a chance to get right against the Tennesee Titans next week. The Titans are 1-1 after edging the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.