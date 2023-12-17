Browns Have Unequivocal Plan for Deshaun Watson Amid Flacco Hype

The Cleveland Browns are committed to Deshaun Watson as their starting quarterback going forward, even if Joe Flacco brings the franchise its first Super Bowl.

In a recent Q&A column on cleveland.com, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot addressed inquiries regarding the team’s intentions for Flacco next season. She responded that regardless of the outcomes this season, the Browns are committed to having Watson as their starting QB next year — thanks in large part to the nearly $50 million he’s owed over the next three seasons.

“If Flacco wins his second career Super Bowl, the Browns will have to give serious thought to keeping him around beyond this season,” Cabot wrote. “But Deshaun Watson, who averages $46 million a year with the Browns over the next three seasons, will unequivocally return next season as their starting quarterback.”

Browns QB Joe Flacco Could Land Job Elsewhere

Flacco has been sharp in his first two starts with the Browns and the team is in prime position to make the postseason. But he’s 38 years old and was without a team until November when the Browns called. While he may not be in line to start with the Browns next season, Flacco may earn himself an opportunity elsewhere next season.

“Watson showed flashes of his Pro Bowl self this season, and the Browns are excited to get back at it with him next season,” Cabot said. “If Flacco plays well enough, he could earn a starting job somewhere.”

Flacco has an extensive resume and recently picked up win No. 100. of his career. The 16-year pro has completed 3,930 of 6,388 career passes (61.5 percent) with 237 touchdowns and 149 interceptions.

Joe Flacco Wants to Play as Long as Possible

Flacco’s career was nearly over before the Browns called and he’s made the most of the opportunity. The Browns named Flacco the starter for the rest of the season after he knocked off the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 10. He has no intention to hang up his cleats anytime soon.

“I love the game,” Flacco told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “That’s the first reason. And the second reason is I have a lot of people around me that allow me to believe in myself. I still feel like I can play the game, so that’s the main thing is, you know, I feel like I owe it to myself. I put in all this work. I’m 38 years old. I got the rest of my life ahead of me, hopefully, and you know, I’m going to play football as long as I can. It’s a special thing. And like I said, I think the biggest thing with that is that I have people around me that also believe me and that want me to do it. They also believe I can do it, should do it. I think I’m obviously very fortunate because of that.”

If Flacco does stick around in Cleveland as a veteran backup to Watson, the Browns will have to consider what to do with fifth-round rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The young gun was initially named the starter following Watson’s injury and it’s clear the franchise is committed to him as a developmental project.