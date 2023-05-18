Browns QB Deshaun Watson Shares Strong 4-Word Message From Puerto Rico

Deshaun Watson is hosting his Cleveland Browns teammates in Puerto Rico but it’s far from a vacation.

Watson shared some videos and photos from the trip on May 18, showing them putting in work on the sand.

“Work gone come first!” Watson wrote as a caption on the Instagram story.

It’s the second year that Watson has taken his offense on a trip. Last year he took the unit to the Bahamas for some preseason bonding and work. It’s something he can afford on his fully-guaranteed $230 million deal and is something head coach Kevin Stefanski is behind as well, even though they’re missing voluntary workouts in Berea.

“He did (discuss it with me), but as you know, voluntary program,” Stefanski said during rookie minicamp. “I’m very appreciative of the guys that are here and working here, and then when the guys decide that they want to get together and be a team, I’m very much in favor of that.”

Stefanski wasn’t sure how much communication he was able to have with Watson and Co. about what they did during their time in Puerto Rico but he had some ideas.

“I don’t know if we’re allowed to,” Stefanski said when asked if he was giving Watson a script of drills and plays he’d like them to do. “So if we’re not allowed to, no. If we’re allowed to, yes.”

Deshaun Watson Feeling More Comfortable With Browns

Play

"Everybody's in there 15 minutes early" Kevin Stefanski Press Conference | Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski addresses the media on the first day of 2023 Rookie Minicamp. #PressConference #RookieMinicamp SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/browns?sub_confirmation=1 FOLLOW: TikTok: tiktok.com/@browns Instagram: instagram.com/clevelandbrowns/ Twitter: twitter.com/Browns Facebook: facebook.com/clevelandbrowns 2023-05-12T21:08:30Z

Watson’s first year with the Browns was turbulent and defined by his 11-game suspension that was part of a settlement with the NFL after he was accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. He also paid a fine of $5 million and has undergone treatment as part of the deal.

Watson played in six games with the Browns, going 3-3 in those starts. He completed 58.2% of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions.

That’s now behind him and Watson is feeling more comfortable in Cleveland when it comes to the playbook and his role as a leader.

“Last year, it was just a whirlwind, but it was a good learning lesson for myself and for me to be able to grow. Coming in this year, I’m ahead of the game from where I was previously,” Watson told reporters on April 18. “All of that is in the past, like I said before, and I’m looking to move forward with my life and my career, just being able to really plant myself in this community, this city and also in this organization for a very long time. Win a whole bunch of games.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Not Listening to the Doubters

Play

"It's really that brotherhood that we build in the offseason" Deshaun Watson | Cleveland Browns Deshaun Watson addresses the media on April 18th, 2023. #deshaunwatson #brownsmedia #clevelandbrowns SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/browns?sub_confirmation=1 FOLLOW: TikTok: tiktok.com/@browns Instagram: instagram.com/clevelandbrowns/ Twitter: twitter.com/Browns Facebook: facebook.com/clevelandbrowns 2023-04-19T21:49:50Z

Watson’s sub-par first season with the Browns generated some criticism about the Browns going all-in on the trade. The team mortgaged their future by giving up a trio of first-round picks and also gave him the unprecedented fully-guaranteed contract.

But Watson is tuning out the noise and is confident that he can display the skill set that earned him three Pro Bowl selections.

“I don’t say anything. That’s their own opinions. I know who I am, this organization knows who I am and the guys that I play with know who I am,” Watson said on April 19. “Everyone has their own opinions of what they want to say or how they want to–just the fact of last year. At the end of the day, I have an opportunity to go out there and prove what I need to prove in 2023. That’s what I’m focused on. I’m not focused on what anybody else has to say.”

The Browns have made some significant offseason moves, including trades for receiver Elijah Moore and pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith. Cleveland is projected to win 9.5 games next season, per DraftKings Sportsbook.