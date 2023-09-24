Browns QB Deshaun Watson Slapped With Hefty Punishment from NFL

Deshaun Watson’s wallet is a little lighter after the league found a trio of discipline-worthy transgressions by the Cleveland Browns quarterback during a 26-22 Week 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Watson was fined a total of $35,513 by the league for three separate incidents against the Steelers. One was for a gun-themed celebration, which he did with teammate David Njoku. Both were fined $13,659 for the act.

Watson also drew fines stemming from a pair of facemask calls, which is a rare feat for a quarterback to achieve. He addressed the penalties this week while speaking to the media.

“Both [penalties were] my fault, but as far as the facemask and things like that, I’m stiff-arming just like everyone else,” Watson said. “And once they grab my arm as I’m running, they keep pushing, only way I can really let go is to swing across. And once they do that, my hand is stuck in their helmet or in their facemask, so I gotta do a better job of just hitting them with the palm, I guess, and just releasing as much as I can so we don’t get those penalties.”

Deshaun Watson Not Fined for Shoving Official

Watson was fortunate to not receive any kind of punishment for pushing an official in the third quarter while arguing one of his facemask calls.

The league announced on Tuesday, October 19 that Watson would not be facing a fine or suspension stemming from the incident.

“Officials are called upon to maintain order on the field, and sometimes while performing those duties, there is inadvertent contact between players and officials. In this instance, in their judgment, the contact did not rise to the level of a foul,” a release from the league read.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Ready to Silence Critics

Watson has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons through the first two weeks of the season due to his subpar play on the field. He’s completing just 55.5 percent of his passes, recording 389 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions through two games.

The Browns have invested heavily in Watson and he knows he has to be better if the Browns want to reach their goals — especially with Nick Chubb sidelined for the season.

“It comes with the territory; it comes with the status and the standard that people hold me to,” Watson said of the criticism he’s received. “I have to make sure I play to that standard. And if I’m not, then I have to continue to find ways to get better. So I don’t take it personal. I don’t get in my feelings about it. It’s just continue to just keep growing and keep learning and keep working each and every day.”

He has a chance to get right against the Tennessee Titans, who have allowed 281.5 yards passing per game — 28th in the NFL. He’ll try to do so with a new-look backfield. Jerome Ford is taking on the lead back duties with Chubb out and Kareem Hunt — who signed a deal this week to return to Cleveland — is also expected to be in the mix.