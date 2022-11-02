Browns Make Final Call on QB Watson’s Playing Future in 2022

The Cleveland Browns have officially announced their intentions for quarterback Deshaun Watson when he finally returns from his 11-game suspension.

General manager Andrew Berry on Wednesday, November 2, stated definitively that Watson would start immediately upon his return to the active roster in Week 13. Ironically, the quarterback’s first time on the field in nearly two years will be against the team he last suited up for, as the Browns travel to meet the Houston Texans on December 4.

#Browns Andrew Berry on Deshaun Watson: "He's done everything and more that's been asked of him." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 2, 2022

“He’s done everything and more that’s been asked of him,” Berry said of Watson during a press conference Wednesday, per Camryn Justice of WEWS Cleveland.

Browns Have Been Competitive With QB Jacoby Brissett at Helm

Upon his return, Watson will take the place of backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett has led the Browns to tumultuous 3-5 record through the first half of the season, though just a bounce or two has been the difference between that mark and a winning campaign. Cleveland has lost four games this season by a total of nine points. Though, to be fair, late interceptions by Brissett in two of those losses against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons sealed his team’s fate.

The Browns remain in the throes of a brutal stretch of schedule as they head into their bye this weekend. When they return to the field, Cleveland will face consecutive road games against the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills before hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watson will be reactivated following that contest.

Should Brissett prove capable of leading the Browns to a 2-1 record through his final three games as a starter, the schedule eases up enough to provide Cleveland with a legitimate chance at the playoffs with Watson under center. The team broke a four-game losing streak on Sunday with a resounding 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Anything worse than that will make a postseason run difficult sledding, though there is something to be said for getting Watson back on the field even if he’s not playing for any reasons other than to shake off the rust of his nearly two-year absence and to build chemistry with his teammates for the seasons to come.

Watson’s Skills Remain Question For Browns as Return Nears

The franchise’s insistence on throwing Watson immediately into the fire could cause some issues, particularly if the team is playing well upon his return.

Watson was a Pro-Bowl player in each of the last three seasons he played in Houston. However, the Texans kept him sidelined all of last year, despite dealing the QB no punishment for his off-field issues.

The NFL’s suspension has kept Watson on the sidelines throughout 2022, save for a modicum of preseason action. The QB was just 1-of-5 passing with seven yards in his only showing against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Watson has appeared in 54 games over the course of his career, earning a record of 28-25 as a starter. He has amassed 14,539 passing yards, 104 touchdowns and 36 interceptions over that span, per Pro Football Reference. Watson has also rushed the ball a total of 307 times for 1,677 yards and 17 touchdowns.