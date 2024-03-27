Browns Star Deshaun Watson Calls Out Rival’s QB Move

Deshaun Watson was not a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers trading for former first-round pick Justin Fields.

The Chicago Bears shipped Fields to the Steelers, receiving a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fourth-rounder. If Fields hopes to start, he’ll have to beat out 9-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson. After being cut by the Denver Broncos, he signed with the Steelers this offseason.

Wilson is the likely starter in Pittsburgh, and Watson believes there are better situations for Fields out there.

“For me, and I’m very on the conservative side, so I think Russell’s gonna be better. I think they should have a competition, best man wins, at the end of the day, but to each his own,” Watson said on the most episode of his “QB Unplugged” podcast. “That’s their own organization, they said Russell’s the guy. I think if he’s the guy, I think Justin could have went to a better situation so he can play.”

Watson has discussed the Steelers’ quarterback situation before, praising Pittsburgh for signing Wilson.

“Pittsburgh is a good organization. It’s crazy for me to say it because I’m a Brown. I’m just keeping it 100,” Watson said. “At the end of the day, you have to give respect where respect is due. Tomlin is going to have them boys right. It made sense for [Wilson] to go there.”

Bears Worked With Justin Fields on Trade Destination

Fields seems to have a different take on the situation. The Bears worked with him on finding his next team as they weighed a half-dozen offers.

“They have a starter with Russ but there was more of an open competition, it felt like from my perspective, where there were other opportunities where there were some quarterbacks that were either veteran guys or young guys that had already been paid, so it would have been a tougher situation for him to get on the field,” Bears GM Ryan Poles said on March 25. “I said that at the combine: I wanted to do right by him. We did that. We had a really good conversation.”

There’s still a long way to go before Week 1 but Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Wilson is in “pole position” to be the starter.

“We’re not resistant to competition, but as I’ve mentioned several times of late, I just think it’s appropriate to establish positioning. … And the term that I’ve used is Russell has pole position,” Tomlin said. “And why do I use that term? Because during this time where we are not formally working, I just think it’s beneficial. His experience in the National Football League, his process has been honed and perfected.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson on Track for Week 1 Return

Watson is working his way back from a season-ending shoulder injury. The Browns are confident their $230 million passer will be ready to roll for the start of the season.

“He’s doing everything he’s supposed to, so he’s right on track,” Stefanski said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “He’s right where he is supposed to be, so I’d anticipate that he’s throwing this spring with us.”

Through two seasons with the Browns, Watson has appeared in just 12 games. He passed for 1,115 yards, 7 touchdowns and 4 interceptions last season. Watson missed time on two separate occasions with shoulder injuries.