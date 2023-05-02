The Cleveland Browns are expected to be a more pass-heavy team next season but quarterback Deshaun Watson knows that feeding Nick Chubb will still be key to the team’s success.

Chubb has established himself among the premier backs in the NFL, capable of making something out of nothing and wearing down opponents with his physical running style. There was some unfounded trade buzz about the Browns potentially parting ways with their four-time Pro Bowl back this offseason but he’s still going to be a big part of the game plan, per Watson.

“Nick Chubb is going to get his carries. You are going to see Nick Chubb taking it to the house — from 50 yards, see him run it in from 1 yard,” Watson said during an appearance on Twitter Spaces. We are going to feed two-four. He’s going to get the ball for sure. Fans don’t have to worry about Nick Chubb being unhappy. Nick Chubb is going to run the ball. We have the best O-line group in the NFL and we want to run behind those guys.”

Chubb rushed for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. It was his fourth consecutive season rushing for over 1,000 yards and his career 5.2 per carry average is among the league’s elite. Ideally, a humming passing offense led by Watson could open up running lanes even more for Chubb, who often faced stacked boxes in the past.

And there will also be the opportunity for Chubb to get more involved in the passing game. That had been reserved mostly for Kareem Hunt but he’s unlikely to return.

“Chubb can run routes,” Watson said.

Browns Assure Chubb Will be Large Part of Offense

Play

Video Video related to browns qb deshaun watson delivers strong message on nick chubb 2023-05-02T18:06:45-04:00

What Watson is saying about Chubb echoes with what head coach and offensive play-caller Kevin Stefanski said earlier this offseason.

“Nick’s a major part of our offense, always will be,” Stefanski said amid rumors of Chubb’s role in the offense. “He was I thought very productive last season and had a good amount of attempts. You’re always trying to get the best version of Nick. So that’s always part of our plan, to make sure he’s fresh for a 17-game season plus. Nick will always be a big part of our offense.”

Chubb’s presence will be even more important to the offense this year, with little proven depth behind him on the depth chart. The Browns have second-year back Jerome Ford slated to take on a larger role but he had just eight carries for 12 yards last season.

Browns in Market for Veteran Backup RB: Report

The Browns are not satisfied with their current depth at running back and have been in the market for a backup, per Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report.

“Browns remain in the market for a backup running back. They’ve explored plenty of options this offseason, including players like D’Andre Swift,” Stainbrook tweeted. “They’ve also touched base with young veterans on the free agency market, which remains the most likely option.”

FWIW, #Browns remain in the market for a backup running back. They’ve explored plenty of options this offseason, including players like D’Andre Swift. They’ve also touched base with younger players and vets on the free agency market, which remains the most likely option. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 1, 2023

Their options are limited, although there are some notable names on the free agent market like Leonard Fournette, Ezekiel Elliott and Kareem Hunt, who played his last four seasons with the Browns.