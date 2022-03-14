Browns’ Cost For Watson May Include Pro-Bowl Defender, Huge Draft Haul

The Cleveland Browns may be able to land Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson via trade in the coming days, but it will cost them more than the proverbial pretty penny.

The Browns are among a handful of teams with a shot at Watson, along with the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were also in contention for the QB’s services until Tom Brady made the surprise announcement Sunday, March 13 that he was coming out of retirement to return to the team. Watson has a no-trade clause built into his four-year, $156 million contract so the Browns’ first hurdle is to convince him that Cleveland is his best option, or at least among them. If the team can persuade Watson to allow them to pay his nearly $40 million annual salary, that will only be the beginning of the deal’s cost.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Sunday that in exchange for Watson, the Browns will need to send the Texans multiple first-round draft picks, QB Baker Mayfield and likely other players as well.

“Another player who comes to mind in the trade package is two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward,” Cabot wrote. “There’s no way the Browns would want to part with their lockdown corner, but if the Texans insist and it gets the deal done, they shouldn’t rule it out.”

Ward Would Prove Big Loss For Browns as Watson Trade Piece

Ward is entering the final year of his rookie contract after the Browns picked up the fifth-year option on the former first-round draft pick. He is scheduled to make $13.3 million in 2022. However, the prevailing logic is that Cleveland will extend Ward’s deal for several years this offseason at what is likely to be a significantly increased annual cost.

The cornerback earned trips to the Pro Bowl during his rookie season in 2018 as well as last year. Over the course of his four-year NFL career Ward has proven himself a true shutdown corner, tallying 186 tackles, 50 passes defensed, 10 INTs, 2 forced fumbles and 2 defensive touchdowns.

Browns Make Case For Watson Via Trade For Cowboys Amari Cooper

The Browns presumably strengthened their case to land Watson on Saturday when they dealt two late-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft for the rights to Dallas Cowboys‘ superstar wide receiver Amari Cooper. The addition of Cooper, however, may mean the loss of a long-time target in the Browns’ passing game.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported Saturday that wideout Jarvis Landry asked the Browns for, and was granted, permission to seek a trade following news that Cooper was headed to Cleveland.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported Saturday that wideout Jarvis Landry asked the Browns for, and was granted, permission to seek a trade following news that Cooper was headed to Cleveland.

“Jarvis Landry and his camp are open to remaining with the #Browns, though it wouldn’t be at the $15 million he’s currently scheduled to earn,” Garafolo tweeted. “The sides are trying to figure out if staying is possible, though it’s likely he’s played his last down with Cleveland.”